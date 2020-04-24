Watch the lyric video for Tom Grennan's new Oh Please single

24 April 2020, 11:58

The singer-songwriter has shared the next take to come from his second studio album.

Tom Grennan has today released his Oh Please single.

The track is the latest single to come from his as yet unreleased second album and the follow-up to 2018's Lighting Matches.

It follows lead single This Is The Place, which was released earlier this year.

Watch the lyric video above, which fans are encouraged to sing-a-long to during these times of isolation.

Tom Grennan
Tom Grennan has released his Oh Please single today. Picture: Press/Mark Mattock

Speaking of the track’s inspiration, the 24-year-old artist said: “When writing ‘Oh Please’ I was listening to a lot of Curtis Mayfield, Nas, Kendrick, and of course Amy Winehouse, and I wanted to channel this through the song. The opening transports me back to visiting America, crossing the Brooklyn bridge for the first time and seeing Manhattan. It really hit me at that moment that anything was possible, and I saw things clearer than ever before. I felt euphoric and excited for the future, a chapter closed and a beautiful new beginning ahead. It changed my mindset towards relationships, to focus my energy on learning from them rather than going into a darker, angry place. ‘Oh Please’ is about learning from relationships. It’s about staying strong and making the right decisions with respect and grace.”

The singer-songwriter has been recovering from a bout of suspected coronavirus symptoms, and shared a video just after getting over the worst of his illness in which he urged fans to stay at home.

Speaking from his bed, he revealed: Truthfully, I've been in bed, laid up. My joints feel like they’ve aged about 50 years. I’ve slept so much.

"I've had a disgustingly bad headache, and today's the only day really I've felt human again."

The Sober singer added: "So really I'm just pleading and telling you and just saying please stay indoors.

"Like, I thought I was a healthy 24-year-old boy, but anyone can get this and it is f***ing serious. I'm just happy to say I'm getting better and it's OK."

Meanwhile, Grennan has been doing some amazing things during the pandemic, such as helping deliver food and supplied to the elderly in his community.

Tom also took park in Radio X's Phone Covers, where he performed a stunning rendition of Paolo Nutini's Last Request.

Watch it here:

Get the latest NHS advice on Coronavirus

WATCH: See more of Radio X's Phone Covers here

