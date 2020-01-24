WATCH: Tom Grennan reveals the breakup that inspired This Is The Place as he releases emotional video

24 January 2020, 13:43

The Bedford-born singer-songwriter talked to Radio X's Gordon Smart about the track, and shared visuals for the first cut from his sophomore album.

Tom Grennan has released the video This Is The Place single.

The song is the first taste of new material to come from Grennan since his 2018 debut album, Lighting Matches and will feature on his new record, which is set for release on 20 January 2020.

Watch his brand new video for the track, which explores the topic of getting over an ex, above.

Speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart about the track, he's said: "I ended up going through a big break up, and I moved out of the house we were both living in and ended up moving back to my mum and dad's."

He added: "My mum and dad were looking after me, and kinda just making me feel whole. When I say 'whole' it was the hug I needed, but like from the house, from my mum, from being back where I grew up and yeah it allowed me to have my thinking time..."

Watch our interview with the singer-songwriter here:

Asked how he's coped with balancing his life and his success: "Obviously when the first record came out it was busy busy busy, but when I stopped the first record, done all the festivals, done all the gigs, I went back home and was like 'woah, this is weird'.

"But then obviously the breakup stuff happened and it was a tough time for me, but with This Is The Place and going home, I had that base of being able to actually have a proper think..."

Grennan previously said of the track: "This song is about finding a place of complete calm and escaping utter chaos and carnage. My happy place, my go-to place! Whether it’s on my own or with the person I love. The song documents the kind of journey I go on to get there, and one that I would make any time of the day to reach a serene and cleansing state of mind."

Watch Grennan sing his Found What I've Been Looking For single in a special Radio X session:

