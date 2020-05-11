Tom Grennan shares adorable throwback photo of himself singing at his brother’s christening

Tom Grennan shares adorable throwback photo of him singing as a child. Picture: 1. Press 2. Instagram/tom.grennan

The Oh Please singer shared an old snap of himself performing Bob The Builder at a young age for his fans on social media.

Tom Grennan has shared a photo with his fans, which proves his love of singing and performing from a young age.

The Oh Please singer - who is currently living with his family in Bedford amid during the lockdown measures - posted a cute throwback snap of himself performing the No.1 soundtrack to a very popular children's TV program.

He captioned the pic: "This picture was my brother’s christening I sung bob the builder. Had the place jumping!!!!"

Earlier this month, Grennan also showed that he's been learning new skills while in lockdown by cutting his brother's hair.

See his handiwork below, which he captioned: "Just cut my brothers hair. First ever trim and I’m not gunna lie I smashed it!!!!! BACK STAGE CUTS WILL BE HAPPENING 😂 let me know what you think! I’m buzzin ahah".

Not just content to show off his new skills, he's also released a video for his Oh Please single from lockdown.

Speaking about the single, Grennan said: “When writing ‘Oh Please’ I was listening to a lot of Curtis Mayfield, Nas, Kendrick, and of course Amy Winehouse, and I wanted to channel this through the song. The opening transports me back to visiting America, crossing the Brooklyn bridge for the first time and seeing Manhattan. It really hit me at that moment that anything was possible, and I saw things clearer than ever before. I felt euphoric and excited for the future, a chapter closed and a beautiful new beginning ahead. It changed my mindset towards relationships, to focus my energy on learning from them rather than going into a darker, angry place. ‘Oh Please’ is about learning from relationships. It’s about staying strong and making the right decisions with respect and grace.”

Tom Grennan seems to be back on full form after suffering from a suspected case of COVID-19 back in March.

Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old singer-songwriter revealed: "I've been in bed, laid up. My joints feel like they’ve aged about 50 years. I’ve slept so much.

"I've had a disgustingly bad headache, and today's the only day really I've felt human again."

The Sober singer added: "So really I'm just pleading and telling you and just saying please stay indoors.

"Like, I thought I was a healthy 24-year-old boy, but anyone can get this and it is f***ing serious. I'm just happy to say I'm getting better and it's OK."

