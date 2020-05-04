WATCH: Tom Grennan tries hand at barbing as he cuts brother’s hair

4 May 2020, 16:19 | Updated: 4 May 2020, 17:24

Tom Grennan with an image of his brother's freshly cut hair inset
Tom Grennan has spent his time in lockdown cutting his brother's hair. Picture: 1. Press 2. Instagram/tom.grennan

The Oh Please singer has shown-off his hard work on Instagram after helping to keep his sibling's hair looking tidy.

Tom Grennan has proudly shown off his first ever go at hair cutting.

The This Is The Place singer has been very active on social media during the lockdown, and now he's revealed he's helped his brother keep his hair in check by taking a shaver to his hair.

See his handiwork below, which he captioned: "Just cut my brothers hair. First ever trim and I’m not gunna lie I smashed it!!!!! BACK STAGE CUTS WILL BE HAPPENING 😂 let me know what you think! I’m buzzin ahah".

READ MORE: Tom Grennan reveals ex's reaction to new breakup album

Tom Grennan seems to be back on full form after suffering from a suspected case of COVID-19 back in March.

Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old singer-songwriter revealed: "I've been in bed, laid up. My joints feel like they’ve aged about 50 years. I’ve slept so much.

"I've had a disgustingly bad headache, and today's the only day really I've felt human again."

The Sober singer added: "So really I'm just pleading and telling you and just saying please stay indoors.

"Like, I thought I was a healthy 24-year-old boy, but anyone can get this and it is f***ing serious. I'm just happy to say I'm getting better and it's OK."

Despite Grennan's second studio album not yet given a title or release date, Grennan is sharing new music, with his Oh Please single being a previous Radio X Record of The Week.

Speaking of the track’s inspiration, the 24-year-old artist said: “When writing ‘Oh Please’ I was listening to a lot of Curtis Mayfield, Nas, Kendrick, and of course Amy Winehouse, and I wanted to channel this through the song. The opening transports me back to visiting America, crossing the Brooklyn bridge for the first time and seeing Manhattan. It really hit me at that moment that anything was possible, and I saw things clearer than ever before. I felt euphoric and excited for the future, a chapter closed and a beautiful new beginning ahead. It changed my mindset towards relationships, to focus my energy on learning from them rather than going into a darker, angry place. ‘Oh Please’ is about learning from relationships. It’s about staying strong and making the right decisions with respect and grace.”

Watch the lyric video for Tom Grennan's Oh Please single here:

WATCH: Tom Grennnan covers Paolo Nutini for Radio X's Phone Covers

Latest Videos

Chris Moyles, Pippa Taylor, James Robinson and Dominic Byrne on The Chris Moyles Show

Chris Moyles brings back the Stupid Amnesty and it's epic

The Chris Moyles Show

DMA'S Tommy O'Dell shares a stripped back version of The Glow track on Facebook

Watch DMA’S stripped-back "isolation version" of The Glow track

Music News

Brandon Flowers in The Killers' original and classic Mr. Brightside videos

Do you remember The Killers' original video for Mr. Brightside?

The Killers

Queen's Roger Taylor, Chris Moyles and Adam Lambert

Roger Taylor & Adam Lambert talk Queen's You Are The Champions single

The Chris Moyles Show

Latest News

See more Latest News

Courteeners' Liam Fray, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi

TRNSMT Festival announces 2021 line-up after cancelling 2020 due to COVID-19

TRNSMT Festival 2020

Billie Joe Armstrong in the video for Green Day's Basket Case

QUIZ: Do you know the lyrics to Green Day's Basket Case?

Quizzes

The Killers' Brandon Flowers on stage in 2017

The Killers share "progress report" from Imploding The Mirage album

The Killers

Brandon Flowers performing with The Killers onstage in September 2004

Remember when The Killers played in the bar on The OC?

The Killers

Green Day

How did Green Day come up with their name?

Green Day

Latest On Radio X

Beatles and Stones manager Allen Klein at his desk in 1996

The greatest managers in rock history

Features

An empty stage, yesterday

Gordon Smart on the intrigue of the rock'n'roll "no-show"

Gordon Smart

Liam Gallagher shares performance of Eh La track

WATCH: Liam Gallagher shares performance of unreleased song Eh La

Liam Gallagher

Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against The Machine performs in 2010

Rage Against The Machine reschedule 2020 reunion gigs with question mark over Reading + Leeds slot

Music News

Bono from U2

The silliest things your favourite rock stars have done

Features

Famous opening lines from classic albums

QUIZ: Can You Name The Album From The Opening Line?

Quizzes