Tom Grennan surprises Chris Moyles the morning after the BRITs, says Sam Fender deserved win

The singer-songwriter revealed why he's happy for Sam Fender and explained why his BRITs after party will go down in history.

Last night saw stars gather to celebrate all things music at the BRIT Awards 2022.

Despite only having a few hours sleep, Tom Grennan decided to pop into The Chris Moyles Show and surprise his landlord, while giving him the goss from his BRITs afterparty.

Despite losing out on the award for Best Rock/Alternative Act to Sam Fender, the Little Bit Of Love singer told Moyles and the team that the Geordie rocker deserved to take home the prize.

"Honestly I was so happy that Sam Fender won," he revealed. "Because he's killing it and it's his time and right now I'm in a place where I'm happy and the nomination is an honour, so that's what I'll take."

Tom Grennan pops into The Chris Moyles Show after his BRIT Awards party. Picture: Radio X/Mike Marsland/WireImage

