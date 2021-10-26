Tom Grennan announces 2022 dates

Tom Grennan at Leeds Festival 2021
Tom Grennan has announced live dates for 2022. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

The singer-songwriter has confirmed three new dates for summer next year, including a homecoming show in Bedford. See the dates and find out how to buy tickets here.

Tom Grennan has announced fresh live dates for 2022.

The singer-songwriter will play three shows in the UK next year, including a huge homecoming gig at Bedford Park on Sunday 4 June.

The Let's Go Home Together singer will also hit Ireland and Wales, playing Live At The Marquee in Cork and the Rhyl Events Arena respectively.

The tickets are on sale separately, so make sure you get the right details for your desired location. Find out everything you need to know about Tom Grennan's dates and how to buy tickets here.

READ MORE: Tom Grennan turned to training to improve his mental health

What are Tom Grennan's 2022 dates?

  • Tuesday 31 May 2022: Cork - Live At The Marquee
  • Saturday 4 June 2022: Bedford Park
  • Sunday 10 July 2022: Rhyl Events Arena

When do Tom Grennan's Cork tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Tom Grennan's show Live At The Marquee in Cork go on sale on Thursday 28 October at 9am.

Buy tickets at aikenpromotions.com and ticketmaster.ie.

When do Tom Grennan's Bedford Park tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Grennan's Bedford Park gig go on general sale on Thursday 4 November. Pre-sale takes place on Tuesday 2 November.

Buy tickets at bedfordparkconcerts.co.uk and www.tomgrennanmusic.com.

When are Tom Grennan's Rhyl Events Arena tickets on sale?

Tickets for Tom Grennan's Rhyl Events Arena show go live on general sale on Friday 29 October, with pre-sale kicking off at 10am on Wednesday 27 October at 10am.

Buy tickets at gigantic.com, ticketmaster.co.uk, rhylpavilion.co.uk and orchardlive.com.

READ MORE: Radio X Presents Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and DMA’S with Barclaycard review

