Radio X Presents Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and DMA’S with Barclaycard

Three great acts played a special streamed show for Radio X listeners and Barclaycard customers tonight - here's how you can see the highlights.

Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and DMA’S performed a special streamed gig for Radio X listeners and Barclaycard customers in London this evening (25 February).

Radio X Presents Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and DMA’S with Barclaycard was hosted by Radio X’s Toby Tarrant. Winners were able to watch from their own homes performances by award-winning singer-songwriters Bugg and Grennan from the stage at London's Clapham Grand, while Australian three-piece DMA’S played their set on a rooftop in their native Sydney.

Jake Bugg onstage at the Clapham Grand, February 2021. Picture: Matt Crossick

If you weren't lucky enough to win a virtual ticket, then don't worry. Highlights from the show plus interviews with the artists will be available exclusively on Global Player and Radio X's Facebook and YouTube channels from 7pm on Sunday 28 February.

Tom Grennan at February's Radio X Presents show at the Clapham Grand. Picture: Matt Crossick

Kicking off the show was Bedford-born musician Tom Grennan, who first found fame as a featured vocalist on Chase & Status’ 2016 single, All Goes Wrong. Since then, he’s come into his own as a solo artist, scoring a UK Top 5 hit with his debut album, Lighting Matches, and now preparing to release its follow-up, Evering Road, in March.

Tom Grennan performing at Radio X Presents with Barclaycard. Picture: Matt Crossick

Grennan's set at the Clapham Grand showcased both albums, with songs like Found What I’ve Been Looking For, This is The Place, Amen and Little Bit Of Love."It made me feel good to be back on stage," Tom told Toby Tarrant. "I was just imagining people out there."

DMA's performing in Sydney for Radio X Presents with Barclaycard. Picture: Radio X

Joining the show from a sun-drenched rooftop in Sydney were Australian trio DMA’S. Since releasing their debut single Delete, the outfit - who are comprised of Tommy O’Dell, Johnny Took and Matt Mason – have been placed firmly in the hearts of British fans. DMA’S have released three studio albums to date, played sold-out solo shows and festival sets aplenty, and supported Liam Gallagher on his UK and Ireland tour.

DMA's performing in Sydney for Radio X Presents with Barclaycard. Picture: Radio X

Augmented by violinist Jenny McCuller, the trio showcased their 2020 album The Glow in their beautiful set for us, which included the stunning title track and the ethereal Life Is A Game Of Changing, plus the guys added the choice oldies Delete and Lay Down.

Jake Bugg at Radio X Presents with Barclaycard. Picture: Matt Crossick

Hailing from Nottinghamshire, Jake Bugg was born to musical parents and performed at Glastonbury Festival 2011 aged just 16. He subsequently released his self-titled debut the following year, which peaked at number one on the UK Albums chart.

Jake Bugg onstage at the Clapham Grand, February 2021. Picture: Matt Crossick

Bugg remains one of the most vital British singer-songwriters of his time, as his anthemic 2021 single All I Need proves. Jake performed the track for Radio X at the Clapham Grand, along with material from his forthcoming fifth album (Rabbit Hole and Saviour Of The City), alongside the old favourite Lightning Bolt.

Toby Tarrant hosting Radio X Presents Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and DMA’S with Barclaycard. Picture: Matt Crossick

