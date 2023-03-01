The Who to play exclusive gig with the Royal Philharmonic at Sandringham

The Who are set to play a historic gig at Sandringham Estate. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary rockers will play the historic grounds at the Royal Sandringham Estate with Richard Ashcroft and The Lightning Seeds confirmed as special guests.

The Who have announced a historic concert with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra at the Royal Sandringham Estate.

Two-time Ivor Novello winner Richard Ashcroft and The Lightning Seeds will join them on the Norfolk grounds as special guests.

The epic outdoor summer show will act as the finale to their The Who with Orchestra 2023 UK tour and is part of the first extensive live music events to be held at the Royal Sandringham Estate, presented by Heritage Live.

Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey and band will perform music from throughout their almost 60-year career, including sections devoted to classic albums Tommy and Quadrophenia as well as other beloved Who tracks and songs from their 2019 WHO album-their first studio release in 13 years.

The show also marks the only gig which will see The Who perform alongside the iconic Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

To be in with a chance of securing tickets, fans must pre-register at The Who's special presale link or heritagelive.net.

The pre-sale starts on Weds 8th March at 9am.

Very excited to announce an exclusive concert at the Royal family’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Bank Holiday Monday 28 Aug 2023! A unique show with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra + special guests Richard Ashcroft + Lightning Seeds. https://t.co/mAl2wC14cU pic.twitter.com/jR8Slk92Dd — The Who (@TheWho) March 1, 2023

Pete Townshend said of the news: “Very pleased and excited for The Who to be one of the first artists to perform at the Country Home of the British Royal family on The Sandringham Estate.

“Opening up the Estate to large scale concerts is a fantastic way of keeping us uplifted and enjoying congregation at what I’m sure will be a fabulous summer celebration. We can’t wait!”

Giles Cooper of Heritage Live said: “It’s been an ambition of us all at Heritage Live to stage a concert for the legend that is THE WHO. It doesn’t get any bigger and to have this iconic band accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic, in such a magnificent setting, will be the most amazing and magical experience. It will undoubtedly be a day and evening etched into the memories of all those who attend for the rest of our lives!”

The show will feature The Who’s full live band comprised of guitarist / backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, second keyboardist Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey, and backing vocals by Billy Nicholls, along with orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby, and lead cellist Audrey Snyder; all alongside the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

Since the band were unable to play a promised Christmas concert for the Nordoff Robbins charity due to a scheduling conflict, they will donate part of their fee for the Heritage Live show to the charity.

Also announced for Heritage Live at the Royal Sandringham Estate is Robbie Williams, who will play two exclusive sold-out shows on 26th and 27th August this year.

Heritage Live will be actioning a sustainability plan across the Sandringham Estate concerts in order to adhere to the most up to date advancements in green large scale live music event staging.

