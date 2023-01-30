The Who announce 2023 UK tour dates with orchestra & live album

The Who will embark on live dates this year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend have announced dates across the UK with a full orchestra, plus a live album.

The Who have announced regional UK tour dates for 2023, where they will be accompanied by an orchestra.

The legendary rockers - comprising of Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend - will take to the road this year on dates, which will see them visit the likes of Hull, Edinburgh, London and Brighton to perform hits from across their career.

The Baba O'Riley rockers. who will be joined by UB40 on select dates of the tour, have also shared their plans to release an album, entitled The Who With Orchestra Live At Wembley on 31st March.

Find out everything you need to know about The Who's live dates below and how to buy tickets.

The Who announce their UK summer 2023 tour and a live album, including a return to Edinburgh, their first time in 40+ years. Full details on https://t.co/um1PCWeDcD the official web site for The Who. pic.twitter.com/Og5JnHxnoo — The Who (@TheWho) January 30, 2023

Pete Townshend said: “Roger initially christened this tour with an orchestra ‘Moving On!’ I love it. It is what both of us want to do. Move on, with new music, classic Who music, all performed in new and exciting ways. Taking risks, nothing to lose. I’m really looking forward to bringing this show to the UK."

Will The Who tour in 2023?

Yes, The Who are set to back on dates this summer, backed by a full orchestra. See their dates so far:

6th July - Sewell Group Craven Park, Hull*

8th July - Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh

9th July - Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh

12th July - The O2, London

14th July - The Incora County Ground, Derby*

16th July - Badminton Estate, Bristol*

19th July - Seat Unique Riverside, Durham*

21st July - Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens*

23rd July - The 1st Central County Ground, Brighton*

What band is opening for The Who?

Support comes from special guests UB40, featuring Ali Campbell. They will play all regional shows except for The O2 London and Edinburgh Castle dates.

When do The Who's 2023 tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale on Friday 3rd January at 10am.

What can you expect from The Who's 2023 dates?

The 2023 UK tour will feature The Who's full live band (comprised of guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, second keyboardist Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey and backing vocals by Billy Nicholls), along with a full orchestra, including orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder.

The Who's Live At Wembley album, which is taken from their 2019 show at the iconic stadium, is set for release on 31st of March and is available to pre-order now.

The Who with Orchestra Live at Wembley, recorded at their 2019 show at Wembley will be released as a limited edition 3LP set, triple black vinyl, 1 CD and a 2CD / Blu-ray Atmos/5.1 set on 31 March! Pre-order now from the official store: https://t.co/cjttJ6Fwo3 pic.twitter.com/18nrnFyy9l — The Who (@TheWho) January 30, 2023

