VIDEO: The Who's Pete Townshend gives his verdict on Noel and Liam Gallaghers' solo material

9 November 2019, 09:00 | Updated: 9 November 2019, 09:01

The Who legend has shared his thoughts on Liam Gallagher and his brother Noel's latest solo work.

Pete Townshend has praised both Liam and Noel Gallagher's solo work.

The Who guitarist visited Radio X and talked to Gordon Smart about everything from touring to his new novel The Age of Anxiety.

Speaking about Liam Gallagher's support slot on The Who's recent North American dates, the My Generation rocker said: "It was good. It was good. He was well behaved. He's got a new partner (Debbie Gwyther), who I think will soon be his wife, and she's a really good girl..."

He added: "He had both his sons at one point. They adore him but they're both Who fans, so that's nice. And he had a short set to do. I think he had maybe 30 minutes, so he went at it and our fans loved him. It was a good mix."

Liam Gallagher, The Who's Pete Townshend and Noel Gallagher
Liam Gallagher, The Who's Pete Townshend and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press/Radio X/Press

Talking about Gallagher's latest album, Why Me? Why Not. the Baba O'Riley rocker mused: "It's interesting because the recordings that he's doing at the moment, I think they exhibit a subtlety and a magic that is not coming across on the stage [...] I'm looking forward to the new album 'cause I loved the last one".

"I like Noel's new album's as well," added the legendary rocker. "You know I think they're interesting because they're both doing very very different things in a way.

"You know, Noel's doing soundscapey stuff. It's all very rich and almost psychedelic.

"And [Liam's] trying to write songs, he's learning still with songs. It's a craft he's developing, you know. He was thrown into it. He didn't want to have to do it.

"But it just goes to show, I think anybody can write songs if they've got the patience."

Watch Liam Gallagher live at the O₂ Ritz Manchester:

