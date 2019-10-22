Noel Gallagher reveals if he's been invited to brother Liam's wedding and if he'd go

The This Is The Place singer was asked about his estranged brother's nuptials, where he'll tie the knot with Debbie Gwyther.

Noel Gallagher has addressed his brother Liam's upcoming third marriage and revealed whether he'd attend the wedding.

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer attended the BMI London Awards with his wife Sara MacDonald and daughter Anais, where he was honoured with the President's Award for his prolific songwriting career.

As reported by Sky News, when asked about his estranged brother's upcoming nuptials, he joked: "Yes, of course," before adding: "No, I didn't get an invite.

"Well, as he didn't invite me to the previous four (three) weddings I'm not going to go to this one, am I?"

Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

Liam Gallagher proposed to his long term girlfriend and manager Debbie Gwyther this year, and previously told the Sunday Mirror that his mother Peggy told him to invite Noel, so he'll "get a little envelope through the door."

The Shockwave singer also revealed the wedding will be "a big thing" and even said he's taking dance lessons.

The Manchester legend said to the paper: "I'm going to get dance lessons beforehand.

"I'm gonna fucking flamenco it up. We will be doing salsa all round the room."

"I'm going to wear a black suit," he added to the Watts The Goss column.

"Debbie's going to have a Mariah Carey moment and change into an evening outfit.

Looking ahead to the big day, he added: "It can't be one of those do's when you're gagging for a drink."

