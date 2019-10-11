Liam Gallagher reveals if he'll be at Glastonbury 2020

The former Oasis frontman has responded to a fan who's asked if he will appear at the festival again next year, and revealed he'll be going down as a punter regarded.

The former Oasis frontman is currently supporting The Who on their North American dates, and he took to Twitter to let his fans know how just jet-lagged he was.

But one fan in particular used it as an opportunity to ask the Shockwave singer whether he'll be playing Glasto again, to which he replied: "Not been asked but you know me I’ll play I’m gonna be there so you never know".

Not been asked but you know me I’ll play I’m gonna be there so you never know — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 9, 2019

Gallagher played the famous Somerset festival's Pyramid Stage ahead of The Killers' headline set last year, where Radio X listeners gathered with special flags and one young man expertly flossed in front of the stage.

Watch him in action here:

Meanwhile, Gallagher has announced that Miles Kane and DMA's will join him on his 2019 UK and Irish dates.

Kane will support the One Of Us rocker on his dates in London, Nottingham and Dublin, while the Aussie outfit will join Gallagher on this other shows - including his homecoming date at Manchester Arena.

See the official dates for Liam Gallagher's November 2019 UK Tour:

11 November - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena - SOLD OUT

12 November - Birmingham, Arena - SOLD OUT

14 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live*

15 November - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro* - SOLD OUT

17 November - Newcastle, Utilita Arena* - SOLD OUT

18 November - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena* - SOLD OUT

20 November - Manchester, MEN Arena* - SOLD OUT

21 November - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena* - SOLD OUT

23 November - Dublin, 3Arena -NEW DATE ADDED

24 November - Dublin, 3Arena - SOLD OUT

26 November - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

28 November - London, O2 Arena - SOLD OUT

29 November - London, O2 Arena - NEW DATE ADDED

*DMAS supporting on these dates