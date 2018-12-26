Watch The Vaccines perform live at Radio X

Watch the band unveil tracks from their latest Combat Sports... and unleash a classic tune in the comfort of the Radio X session studio.

The Vaccines returned in 2018, brasher and bolder than ever with a brand new album Combat Sports. The long-awaited follow-up to their 2015 album, English Graffiti, the new LP was given a healthy kick start with the Radio X favourite I Can’t Quit.

You can see the band perform the song live and raw in the Radio X session studio.

Frontman Justin Hayward-Young told Radio X's John Kennedy: “We put it down and didn’t do anything with it for a long time. It ended up being one of the last songs that we considered for the record. Once we knew what the album was gonna sound like, it kind of re-framed the song for us and helped us see the good in it.

“Because it’s so straightforward, we were uncomfortable with it for a while. It was always there, but it wasn’t at the forefront of our minds.”

Guitarist Freddie Cowan added: I actually actively disliked it, for a long time…”

The Vaccines also performed a version of the new track Nightclub, which is taken from Combat Sports.

The Vaccines - Combat Sports track listing

Put It On A T-Shirt

I Can’t Quit

Your Love Is My Favourite Band

Surfing In The Sky

Maybe (Luck Of The Draw)

Young American

Nightclub

Out On The Street

Take It Easy

Someone To Lose

Rolling Stones