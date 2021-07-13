The Vaccines recall playing football with "great guys" The Snuts at Benicàssim

By Radio X

The Headphones Baby rockers are headlining our Radio X Presents gig with The Snuts as special guests, but it won't be the first time they've met the Scottish band.

The Vaccines and special guests The Snuts will make their hugely anticipated return to performing live for fans this month in an exclusive gig for Radio X and Barclaycard.

Radio X Presents The Vaccines & special guests The Snuts with Barclaycard will take place at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on Monday 26 July and - ahead of tickets going on sale - frontman Justin Young has talked about the much-anticipated event to Toby Tarrant.

Asked if they've met The Snuts before, he revealed: "Yeah, we've actually played football with them at Benicàssim in 2019."

He added: "Great guys. Very excited to be playing a show with them. Other than Benicàssim we've never played with them... other than football, but yeah it's gonna be an amazing night."

Asked who won, the If You Wanna singer revealed that they were actually on the same team and defeated the journalists they were up against.

READ MORE: Radio X Presents The Vaccines & special guests The Snuts with Barclaycard

The Snuts frontman Jack Cochrane, The Vaccines frontman Justin Young and Radio X DJ Toby Tarrant. Picture: 1. Xavi Torrent/Redferns/Getty 2. Radio X 3. Radio X

Asked how excited he is to get back on a stage, the frontman said: "I can't even begin to put it in words to tell you the truth. It will be like 2 years since we've played, then obviously about 10 months since anyone's played and I'm seeing the guys for the first time in 18 months tomorrow rehearsing.

"I honestly feel like a big part of me has been missing for the last 18 months, so I genuinely couldn't begin to describe in the short amount of time we have how amazing it feels to be going back on stage."

READ MORE: The Vaccines explain the inspiration behind their Headphones Baby single

Tickets for the exclusive gig go on sale on Friday 16 July, but there's an exclusive pre-sale for Radio X Access All Areas members from 9am on Wednesday 14 July.

Radio X Presents The Vaccines & special guests The Snuts with Barclaycard takes place on Monday 26 July. Picture: Radio X

It’s been nearly two years since UK fans last saw The Vaccines live, when they played Victorious Festival in August 2019. One of the UK’s biggest guitar bands and best live acts, the group have just announced their brand-new album Back In Love City which is due for release in September. They’ll be showcasing brand-new tunes and treating the audience to a few fan favourites when they take to the stage later this month in what will be a hugely special moment for the band and fans alike.

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.