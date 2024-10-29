The Lathums unveil new single Stellar Cast

The Lathums have shared new material. Picture: Ewan Ogden

By Radio X

The Wigan four-piece have shared their next slice of new material and the follow-up to their No Direction single.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Lathums have unveiled their new single.

The Wigan four-piece - made up of Alex Moore, Scott Concepcion, Ryan Durrans, Matty Murphy - have shared their latest track, Stellar Cast, which they've described as a "Jamaican Ale-fuelled fever dream".

Listen to the single below:

Stellar Cast

READ MORE:

Speaking of the track, frontman Alex Moore said: : “I got the inspiration for this song after one of our early gigs at the Brudenell in Leeds. We were joined by a stellar lineup. It was one of the rare times I’d had a bit too much to drink before going on stage. That night on the bus back, I had a crazy dream, probably fuelled by all the Jamaican ale I refer to in the song. In the dream, there was a strange figure at the end of my bed that I couldn’t get out of my head for a long time after.”

He continued: “When I was a kid, I spent a lot of time writing my own comics and stories, and that’s probably wheremy love for songwriting really started. This song is about someone who gets completely drawn in bythis mysterious, almost otherworldly figure. They leave the person with more questions thananswers, but it’s the kind of obsession they can’t shake, even if they tried.

“The figure feels like a mix of everything. Part-friend, part-foe, maybe even a lover. There’ssomething intoxicating about them, like the Jamaican ale, burning bright but disappearing just asquickly. Even with all the confusion, the character can’t help but hold on to the obsession, notwanting to let go.”

Stellar Cast follows the bombastic, summer single and instant fan favourite No Direction, which saw the four-piece take on a ghoulish themes as the portray the undead.

The Lathums - No Direction

The Struggle rockers are wrapping up a milestone year where they played a huge 11,500-capacity homecoming show at Wigan’s Robin Park and supported Keane on their UK Arena tour.

2025 looks just as promising, with a festival set already booked for next year's Isle of Wight and rumours of more news to come.

Meanwhile, The Lathums are continuing to raise funds and awareness of their own Chance To See Fund, a charitable venture to bring creative opportunity to young people in and around Wigan.

Donations from fans, the band and through special projects arranged with participatory arts charity,Curious Minds, saw the total available to local individuals, groups and projects hit £25,000earlier this year. The band and Curious Minds joined together with the shared aim of bringing music, theatre and other artistic projects into the lives of people with no other way of accessing them. Individual donations to the Chance To SeeFund are welcome via their Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/chancetosee.

READ MORE: