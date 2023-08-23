The Killers announce new single Your Side Of Town

The Killers' Brandon Flowers in 2019
The Killers' new single will drop this week. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Brandon Flowers and co have shared the details of a new single, which is released this Friday 25th September.

The Killers have announced the details of a new single Your Side Of Town.

Taking to social media to share the single's artwork, the band shared a post, which read: "Hello everyone,

"With much excitement we present you with Your Side of Town. It's got the ghosts of a lot of the synth music that inspired us over the years. And yet, somehow, feels completely our own. Now it's yours!

Turn it up."

The news comes after the band shared a six second clip earlier this, which saw a Vegas style dancer in the desert.

Your Side of Town is available to pre-save here.

The song will mark the first new material from the band since they released their 2022 standalone single Boy.

The Killers have been delighting their European fans on tour, but upset their Georgian fans earlier this month when they played a show in the country.

Midway through their set at Black Sea Arena in Batumi on Tuesday 15th August, Brandon Flowers invited a Russian fan to drum to their For Reasons Unknown track and referred to the fan as their "drummer".

In video footage which circulated online, the Mr. Brightside rocker prompted boos when he asked: "We don’t know the etiquette of this land but this guy’s a Russian. You OK with a Russian coming up here?”

After they played the track, the 42-year-old singer was booed again when he raised the subject a second time, saying: “You can’t recognise if someone’s your brother? He’s not your brother?

“We all separate on the borders of our countries? … Am I not your brother, being from America?”

Flowers then told the crowd "we're all in it together" adding: “I don’t want it to turn ugly. And I see you as my brothers and my sisters.”

The indie rockers were met with criticism online and soon after the gig, took to social media to apologise to their fans.

Their statement began: "Good people of Georgia, it was never our intention to offend anyone!

"We have a longstanding tradition of inviting people to play drums and it seemed from the stage that the initial response from the crowd indicated that they were okay with tonight's audience participation member coming onstage with us."

The When You Were Young rockers continued: "We recognise that a comment, meant to suggest that all of the Killers' audience and fans are 'brothers and sisters' could be misconstrued. We did not mean to upset anyone and we apologise. We stand with you and hope to return soon."

The Las Vegas rockers are set to play headline sets at the likes of Zurich's Openair Festival before heading to Reading and Leeds 2023 on August Bank Holiday Weekend.

Brandon Flowers and co will then take to the stage at the Royal Highland Centre on in Edinburgh on 29th August, before playing Boucher Road Playing Fields in Belfast on 1st September and Electric Picnic in Ireland on 3rd September.

See The Killers full tour dates here.

