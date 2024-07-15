The Killers presented with award for history-making residency at The O2, London

The Killers (with Matt Woolliscroft at SJM Concerts and Emma Bownes at AEG Europe) have been awarded for their six night residency at The O2, London. Picture: Chris Phelps

By Jenny Mensah

Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. were given the plaque after their six dates at the famous London arena.

The Killers were presented with an award to mark their history-making six nights at The O2, London.

The Mr. Brightside rockers recently played a sestet of dates in the capital as part of their Rebel Diamonds tour, taking to the stage at the North Greenwich venue on the Thursday 4th, Friday 5th, Sunday 7th, Monday 8th, Wednesday 10th and Thursday 11th of July.

The nights saw the band sell over 105,000 tickets for The O2-marking the highest number of any music act at the venue in 2024.

To commemorate the landmark moment, the band were awarded by a plaque made of sustainable material Jesmonite, which also features imagery of The Killers’ shows at the venue and incorporates a piece of The O2’s own tent fabric.

The Killers' Brandon Flowers looks on as they play the last few minutes of the England vs Netherlands game. Picture: Chris Phelps

The Rebel Diamonds tour - promoted by SJM Concerts and with special guest Travis - saw The Killers visit the likes of Dublin, Glasgow and Manchester, but it's record-breaking residency had some particularly special nights in store.

Their first week at the venue ended with a surprise appearance from Erasure's Andy Bell, who joined them on their cover of his band's A Little Respect hit and helped them perform their Human single.

Then there was the iconic and euphoric moment on Wednesday 10th July, which saw the band stream England's win against the Netherlands in the semi-finals of the UEFA EURO 2024, followed by a swift transition into their much-loved Mr Brightside hit.

Matt Woolliscroft, Promoter at SJM Concerts said: "The six-night residency of The Killer at The O2 has been a phenomenal experience to be a part of. In the 20 years that I have been working with the band, the ‘Rebel Diamonds’ tour has seen, in my opinion, their best performances, best production and best setlists. Every night the audience reaction and energy has been incredible. The night of the Euros semi-final at The O2 was a true once in a lifetime “I was there” moment, and it was a privilege to be in the room for it. Each time they tour the UK, I am left thinking that they can’t get any better live, then the next time they come over they once again reach new heights."

Kirk M. Sommer, Global Co-Head of Music at WME, said: "The Killers were my first signing more than two decades ago – it was love on first listen – and they continue to break records, warm hearts, and delight fans each and every night. It is a great privilege to be a part of their team and I was so proud to share in the joy of these record-breaking shows at The O2. After their monumental second Glastonbury headline performance in 2019, multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world in 2022, and their stunning Reading and Leeds headline sets last year, this six-night, sold-out run at London’s The O2 was the perfect capstone to the wildly successful ‘Rebel Diamonds’ tour in UK. It is exhilarating to see 20 years of hits performed live with conviction and surprises by a band at the top of their game. The audiences were electric. Congratulations to the band and whole team."

Emma Bownes, Vice President of Venue Programming for AEG Europe, added: “We were absolutely thrilled to welcome The Killers back to The O2 for six incredible shows. Everything about the show was truly world class – from the changing setlist, to the mammoth production, and of course the moment of absolute euphoria when the band transitioned from the England Euro’s win into one of the most iconic songs of all time – Mr Brightside. It’s truly been a residency to remember, and we hope to welcome The Killers back to The O2 in the future.”