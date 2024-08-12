The Killers praised after halting their Outside Lands gig for a "medical emergency"

The Killers' Brandon Flowers during their 2024 Rebel Diamonds tour. Picture: Chris Phelps

By Jenny Mensah

Brandon Flowers and co were playing Outside Lands festival when the event occurred in the crowd.

The Killers paused their set after a member of the audience had a "medical emergency".

Brandon Flowers and co were playing a headline slot at Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival on 9th August at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park when they stopped proceedings to ask security to check on the crowd.

The frontman was midway through the band's Caution single, when he can be heard in fan-shot footage: "Sorry, security, check it out. There are people back there, there’s something going down."

The Killers closing out day 1 of Outside Lands Music Festival at the main stage pic.twitter.com/gTDgUMfEPa — Jia (@flyingfox22) August 10, 2024

The band have since been praised by San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson, with Jonathan Baxter saying "By stopping the music and letting the crowd know, letting the medical people do their stuff, it’s a benefit to the person experiencing the medical emergency and, in some cases, it can help save a life."

It's not the first time that the band have put a pause to proceedings to ensure the safety of their fans. Back in 2022, the band halted their show at their Emirates Old Trafford gig in Manchester on Saturday 11th June, after realising a pensioner had injured himself while crowd surfing.

After seeing the man, called Billy, brought to the front of the crowd Flowers jumped down from the stage to ensure the senior was alright, who then explained he was "enjoying meself".

When the frontman returned on stage, he declared incredulously to the crowd: "Billy was trying to crowd surf. He looks like he was about 67 or 69 years old."

The Killers halt Manchester show for 67-year-old crowd surfer

Meanwhile, The Killers are set to kick off their Las Vegas residency, which will run between 14th - 30th August at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The dates, will see all four original members of the band come together for the special shows, which will celebrate 20 years of their Hot Fuss album.

Ahead of the dates, the band unveiled their Bright Lights single, marking their first new material in a year since they shared the synth-laden Your Side Of Town,

The Killers - Bright Lights (Official Music Video)

See The Killers' 2024 Las Vegas residency Hot Fuss 20th anniversary dates:

The Killers' Mr Brightside X-Plained

