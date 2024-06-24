The Killers at Glasgow OVO Hydro: stage times, support, tickets, setlist, travel & more

On Air Now
24 June 2024
The Killers continue their 2024 Rebel Diamonds tour dates this week. Find out everything we know about their Glasgow gigs including support acts and their stage times.
The Killers are set to continue their Rebel Diamonds UK & Ireland tour with a trio of shows at Glasgow OVO Hydro.
After epic dates so far in Dublin and Manchester, Brandon Flowers and co will showcase their Rebel Diamonds greatest hits collection and mark over two decades since they formed and since the release of their Hot Fuss debut.
Find out everything we know about The Killers in Glasgow so far, including who's supporting them, when to expect them on stage and what they might play on the setlist.
The Killers play three nights at the Glasgow OVO Hydro on Tuesday 25th June, Wednesday 26th June and Thursday 27th June.
Support from The Killers' dates at Glasgow OVO Hydro comes from Travis.
Exact times for The Killers are yet to be published, but they have taken to the stage so far at 9pm. Keep your eyes peeled on the OVO Hydro event page and their official socials for more.
⏰ Here are your event times* for The Killers on 25-27 June!— OVO Hydro (@OVOHydro) June 24, 2024
1830 Doors open
1945 Event starts
2300 Event finishes
*times subject to change
More info ➡️ https://t.co/D5h831kKmJ pic.twitter.com/JFxr57hboP
There are still some limited tickets available for The Killers' in Glasgow. Visit the Glasgow OVO Hydro event page and Ticketmaster for more.
The Killers' Rebel Diamonds album was a career-spanning collection of 20 tracks, that could provide some indication as to what Brandon Flowers and co. will play on the night. Plus, the band are also celebrating 20 years of their Hot Fuss album, so we imagine they'll crack out some gems from their debut. However, Brandon Flowers and co love to keep fans guessing by mixing up their setlist, so fans can expect them to end with Mr. Brightside one night and possibly open with it the next!
See their setlist from the Co-Op Live Manchester on 18th June 2024:
Encore:
