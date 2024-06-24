The Killers at Glasgow OVO Hydro: stage times, support, tickets, setlist, travel & more

24 June 2024, 18:55

The Killers' Brandon Flowers on 12th June at the 3Arena Dublin on 12th June 2024
The Killers' Brandon Flowers during their 2024 Rebel Diamonds tour. Picture: Chris Phelps

By Jenny Mensah

The Killers continue their 2024 Rebel Diamonds tour dates this week. Find out everything we know about their Glasgow gigs including support acts and their stage times.

The Killers are set to continue their Rebel Diamonds UK & Ireland tour with a trio of shows at Glasgow OVO Hydro.

After epic dates so far in Dublin and Manchester, Brandon Flowers and co will showcase their Rebel Diamonds greatest hits collection and mark over two decades since they formed and since the release of their Hot Fuss debut.

Find out everything we know about The Killers in Glasgow so far, including who's supporting them, when to expect them on stage and what they might play on the setlist.

What are The Killers' Glasgow OVO Hydro dates?

The Killers play three nights at the Glasgow OVO Hydro on Tuesday 25th June, Wednesday 26th June and Thursday 27th June.

Who's supporting The Killers in Glasgow?

Support from The Killers' dates at Glasgow OVO Hydro comes from Travis.

Travis press shot 2024
Travis will join The Killers as special guests on their UK & Ireland dates. Picture: Steve Gullick/Press

What are The Killers' Glasgow stage times?

  • Doors - 6.30pm
  • Travis - 7:45pm
  • The Killers - 9.00pm*
  • Event ends - 11pm

Exact times for The Killers are yet to be published, but they have taken to the stage so far at 9pm. Keep your eyes peeled on the OVO Hydro event page and their official socials for more.

Can I still get tickets to The Killers in Glasgow?

There are still some limited tickets available for The Killers' in Glasgow. Visit the Glasgow OVO Hydro event page and Ticketmaster for more.

What will The Killers play on their Glasgow setlist?

The Killers' Rebel Diamonds album was a career-spanning collection of 20 tracks, that could provide some indication as to what Brandon Flowers and co. will play on the night. Plus, the band are also celebrating 20 years of their Hot Fuss album, so we imagine they'll crack out some gems from their debut. However, Brandon Flowers and co love to keep fans guessing by mixing up their setlist, so fans can expect them to end with Mr. Brightside one night and possibly open with it the next!

See their setlist from the Co-Op Live Manchester on 18th June 2024:

  • Read My Mind
  • Somebody Told Me
  • Spaceman
  • Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
  • Smile Like You Mean It
  • Shot at the Night
  • Running Towards a Place
  • On Top
  • The Man
  • A Dustland Fairytale
  • Be Still
  • Runaways
  • All These Things That I've Done
  • When You Were Young
  • Caution
  • Dying Breed
  • Play Video

Encore:

  • Your Side of Town
  • boy
  • A Little Respect (Erasure cover)
  • Human
  • Mr. Brightside

How to get to The Glasgow OVO Hydro:

What are The Killers' remaining 2024 UK dates?

  • 25th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro
  • 26th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro
  • 27th June 2024 Glasgow OVO Hydro - EXTRA DATE ADDED
  • 4th July 2024: The O2, London
  • 5th July 2024: The O2, London
  • 7th July 2024: The O2, London
  • 8th July 2024: The O2 London  - EXTRA DATE ADDED
  • 10th July 2024: The O2 London  - EXTRA DATE ADDED
  • 11th July 2024: The O2 London  - EXTRA DATE ADDED

