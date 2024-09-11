The Killers announce 2024 Australian tour to celebrate Rebel Diamonds and 20 years of Hot Fuss

Brandon Flowers on The Killers' first Las Vegas residency date. Picture: Chris Phelps/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Brandon Flowers and co will tour their Rebel Diamonds album Down Under and celebrate 20 years of Hot Fuss in Sydney and Melbourne.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Killers have announced an Australian headline tour for the end of the year.

Brandon Flowers and co have shared their plans to celebrate their greatest hits album, Rebel Diamonds, as well as 20 years of their Hot Fuss album.

The shows will see the band perform their most recent best of collection in full at their dates in Queensland, Brisbane, plus Sydney and Melbourne on 30th November and the 6th, 9th and 12th December respectively.

The Las Vegas rockers perform Hot Fuss in full on their second dates in Sydney and Melbourne on 7th and 13th December respectively.

Get the full details and find out how to buy tickets below:

The Killers return to Australia this December to celebrate their new album Rebel Diamonds. Sydney and Melbourne will also get 20 years of Hot Fuss! pic.twitter.com/DARsg558Ct — Oz Concert News (@OzConcert) September 8, 2024

See The Killers' 2024 Australian dates:

30th November – Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville (Performing Rebel Diamonds)

6th December – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney - (Performing Rebel Diamonds)

7th December – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney - (Performing Hot Fuss)

9th December – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane - (Performing Rebel Diamonds)

12th December – Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park, Melbourne - (Performing Rebel Diamonds)

13th December – Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park, Melbourne - (Performing Hot Fuss)

How to buy tickets to The Killers' 2024 Australian dates:

Tickets go on general sale from Thursday 12th September with the pre-sale taking place on Tuesday 10th September.

Visit frontiertouring.com for more.

READ MORE:

The news comes after the band wrapped up their incredible Las Vegas residency dates.

Brandon Flowers Dave Keuning, Ronnie Vannucci Jr. and Mark Stoermer treated their home crowd to a whopping 10 dates at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace, playing their Hot Fuss album.

Watch them perform the much-loved Glamorous Indie Rock & Roll ttrack, courtesy of Chris Phelps:

The Killers - Glamorous Indie Rock & Roll - The Colosseum, Las Vegas

The dazzling residency saw Flowers in full Elvis Presley mode, with the frontman even treating the crowds to a snippet of the King of Rock and Roll's Burning Love.

Flowers also made plenty of other nods to Sin City by singing a rendition of Luck Be A Lady Tonight, which served as the intro to their performance of Change Your Mind, which was played on opening night for the first time since 2019.

The Killers - Change Your Mind at The Colosseum, Caesar's Palace, Las Vegas

The Killers also gave Bright Lights its live debut at their first Las Vegas show, before rolling out during the residency.

Watch them debut the new single, courtesy of Chris Phelps:

The Killers - Bright Lights at The Colosseum, Caesar's Palace, Las Vegas

READ MORE: