James & The Charlatans' 2018 Joint Tour: How To Buy Tickets

The bands will embark on a joint arena tour in December this year.

James and The Charlatans have announced joint tour dates for December 2018.

Following their successful one-off show at the Liverpool Echo Arena in 2016, the Sit Down and One To Another outfits will visit the likes of Glasgow, London and Manchester this winter.

Watch their announcement video above.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 20 July from 9.30 am from gigsandtours.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

Speaking about the tour Tim Booth says: “Playing with The Charlatans felt like a joyful fit to those of us lucky enough to be present. And besides, how often do I get to hang with another Tim who meditates? We want two simpatico bands to be even greater than the sum of their parts to create a magical evening”.

The Charlatans' Tim Burgess said: "We played a show together in Liverpool and said it was a "one night only" but both bands loved it so much we couldn't resist making it into a tour. Very excited to be catching up with the James fam at the end of the year."

The news comes as James unveil their live video for, Hank, which was shot at Victoria Theatre, Halifax.

Watch it here:

Meanwhile, Tim Booth recently said that Morrissey is a "bit of a dick" now.

As reported by NME, the James singer has spoken about his early friendship with the The Smiths legend, and remembered him as "sweet" "very shy" and "very frightened".

He told the Press Association: “I knew Morrissey as a friend when he was sweet, very shy, very frightened. Wanting success, wanting what happened with The Smiths and also terrified of it simultaneously.

The Laid singer continued: “I saw about their seventh gig in Manchester and they were fully formed. They were ready, they were lock and loaded. And we weren’t.

“They were so kind to us. Morrissey called us the best band in the world, they took us on tour, they tried to take us to America but we actually turned them down. And they were so sweet, all of them, for years.

Booth concluded: “But I know he’s become a bit of a dick.”

Watch Morrissey play How Soon Is Now? at the Royal Albert Hall:

See James and The Charlatans' joint solo tour dates for 2018:

Wednesday 5 December - Glasgow SSE Hydro

Friday 7 December - London SSE Arena Wembley

Saturday 8 December - Manchester Arena

Sunday 9 December - Leeds first Direct Arena