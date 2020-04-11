What are the next albums on Tim Burgess' Twitter Listening Party?

11 April 2020, 15:00 | Updated: 11 April 2020, 15:01

The Charlatans frontman is keeping the nation entertained by joining forces with artists from Twitter for his album listening parties. Find out when the next one is here...

Tim Burgess has become a bit of a hero for coming up with a way to bring music fans together with his Twitter Listening Parties.

The Charlatans frontman has had thousands of people listening and tweeting along to some of the biggest albums of all time, and even got artists in on the act.

We've been delighted with tales and inside knowledge from the likes of Bonehead on Oasis' (What's The Story) Morning Glory?, Doves on their Lost Souls album and Dave Rowntree on Blur's Parlklife. And there's still many more albums in the pipeline as more and more artists queue up to be part of the phenomenon.

Find out how Tim Burgess' listening parties work, and what artists, bands and albums you can expect to feature soon.

The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess DJs in Manchester in 2016
The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess DJs in Manchester in 2016. Picture: Ben Radford/Corbis via Getty Images

How do Tim Burgess' listening parties work?

It's simple. Music-lovers are asked to stream or play the album in question, follow Burgess and the relevant Twitter accounts, and share memories or ask questions in real-time. This is also facilitated by the hashtag #timstwitterlisteningparty.

Tim's Twitter Listening Parties image
Tim's Twitter Listening Parties image. Picture: timstwitterlisteningparty.com

When is Tim Burgess' next Twitter Listening Party?

Friday 10 April at 8pm: British Sea Power - Open Season

Friday 10 April at 9pm: Jane Weaver - Modern Kosmology

Friday 10 April at 10pm: Mogwai - Come On Die Young

Saturday 11 April at 9pm: Beta Band - The Three E.P's

Saturday 11 April at 10pm: The Charlatans - Between 10th and 11th

Sunday 12 April at 9pm: Pulp - Different Class

Sunday 12 April at 10pm: New Order - Power Corruption & Lies

Monday 13 April at 9pm: Martin Stephenson And The Daintees - Boat To Bolivia

Monday 13 April at 10pm: Suede - Dog Man Star

Visit timstwitterlisteningparty.com for more dates and info.

Latest Videos

Bjork - Army Of Me video

The strangest music videos ever made

Features

Pippa Taylor and Chris Moyles smile as listeners' nominate someone to win £500!

WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show listeners nominate someone to win £500!

The Chris Moyles Show

Ricky Gervais and Kerry Godliman star in Netflix's After Life season 2

When is Ricky Gervais' After Life season 2 on Netflix and what's the official trailer?

News

Tom Grennan shares video from his bed where he's been sick from suspected coronavirus

WATCH: Tom Grennan "laid up" in bed with suspected case of COVID-19

Tom Grennan

The Charlatans Songs

The Charlatans Latest

See more The Charlatans Latest

Clubbers on the main stage on the Temperence night at the Hacienda, Manchester 1989.

The 10 best BAGGY albums

Features

Rock festival Montreux 1985: singer Gahan, Depeche Mode

Bands who changed their musical style

Features

The Charlatans, 2017

Where Are The Charlatans From?

James and The Charlatans

James & The Charlatans' 2018 Joint Tour: How To Buy Tickets

Albums Of The Year 2017

The 30 Best New Albums Of 2017

Features