What are the next albums on Tim Burgess' Twitter Listening Party?

The Charlatans frontman is keeping the nation entertained by joining forces with artists from Twitter for his album listening parties. Find out when the next one is here...

Tim Burgess has become a bit of a hero for coming up with a way to bring music fans together with his Twitter Listening Parties.

The Charlatans frontman has had thousands of people listening and tweeting along to some of the biggest albums of all time, and even got artists in on the act.

We've been delighted with tales and inside knowledge from the likes of Bonehead on Oasis' (What's The Story) Morning Glory?, Doves on their Lost Souls album and Dave Rowntree on Blur's Parlklife. And there's still many more albums in the pipeline as more and more artists queue up to be part of the phenomenon.

Find out how Tim Burgess' listening parties work, and what artists, bands and albums you can expect to feature soon.

The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess DJs in Manchester in 2016. Picture: Ben Radford/Corbis via Getty Images

How do Tim Burgess' listening parties work?

It's simple. Music-lovers are asked to stream or play the album in question, follow Burgess and the relevant Twitter accounts, and share memories or ask questions in real-time. This is also facilitated by the hashtag #timstwitterlisteningparty.

Tim's Twitter Listening Parties image. Picture: timstwitterlisteningparty.com

When is Tim Burgess' next Twitter Listening Party?

Friday 10 April at 8pm: British Sea Power - Open Season

Friday 10 April at 9pm: Jane Weaver - Modern Kosmology

Friday 10 April at 10pm: Mogwai - Come On Die Young

Saturday 11 April at 9pm: Beta Band - The Three E.P's

Saturday 11 April at 10pm: The Charlatans - Between 10th and 11th

Sunday 12 April at 9pm: Pulp - Different Class

Sunday 12 April at 10pm: New Order - Power Corruption & Lies

Monday 13 April at 9pm: Martin Stephenson And The Daintees - Boat To Bolivia

Monday 13 April at 10pm: Suede - Dog Man Star

Visit timstwitterlisteningparty.com for more dates and info.