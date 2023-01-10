These classic albums are turning 20 years old in 2023

Let's take a look back to the days of Elephant, Fever To Tell and Youth And Young Manhood.

Placebo - Sleeping With Ghosts: released on 24th March 2003 The fourth album from the trio included English Summer Rain, Special Needs and The Bitter End. Placebo - Sleeping With Ghosts. Picture: Press

Linkin Park - Meteora: released on 25th March 2003 The second studio album from the Californian nu metal band featured the classic Numb and the singles Somewhere I Belong, From The Inside and Breaking The Habit. Linkin Park - Meteora. Picture: Press

The White Stripes - Elephant: released on 31st March 2003 The duo released their biggest album yet, featuring Seven Nation Army and The Hardest Button To Button. The White Stripes - Elephant. Picture: Press

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Fever To Tell: released on 29th April 2003 The debut album from Karen O and co was released, featuring the classic Maps and Y Control. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Fever To Tell. Picture: Press

Blur - Think Tank: released on 5th May 2003 Graham Coxon bade farewell to the band on their seventh album, which included Out Of Time and Crazy Beat. Blur - Think Tank. Picture: Press

Deftones - Deftones: released on 20th May 2003 The fourth studio album from the US rock band featured the hit Minerva. Deftones - Deftones. Picture: Press

Radiohead - Hail To The Thief: released on 9th June 2003 The band's sixth album was released in 2003. Tracks include 2+2=5 and There There. Radiohead - Hail To The Thief. Picture: Press

Beyoncé – Dangerously In Love: released on 20th June 2003 Beyoncé's debut solo album after leaving Destiny's Child included the enormous hit Crazy In Love. Beyoncé – Dangerously In Love. Picture: Press

The Mars Volta - Deloused In The Comatorium: released on 23rd June 2003 Formed from the ashes of At The Drive In, the band released their debut concept album in 2003, which featured Roulette Dares (The Haunt Of) and Interiatic ESP. The Mars Volta - Deloused In The Comatorium. Picture: Press

Electric Six - Fire: released on 30th June 2003 The Detroit rockers released their debut, featuring Danger! High Voltage and the peerless Gay Bar. Electric Six - Fire. Picture: Press

The Thrills - So Much For The City: released on 30th June 2003 The Dublin band released their debut album, featuring Big Sur and Santa Cruz (You're Not That Far). The Thrills - So Much For The City. Picture: Press

Kings Of Leon - Youth And Young Manhood: released on 7th July 2003 The band released their debut album, featuring California Waiting and Molly's Chambers. Kings Of Leon - Youth And Young Manhood. Picture: Press

The Darkness - Permission To Land: released on 7th July 2003 Lowestoft's finest rockers released their debut album, which included I Believe In A Thing Called Love, Growing One Me, Love Is Only A Feeling and Get Your Hands Off My Woman. The Darkness - Permission To Land. Picture: Press

Dizzee Rascal - Boy In Da Corner: released on 19th July 2003 The rapper released his debut album in 2003, featuring the classic Fix Up Look Sharp. Dizzee Rascal - Boy In Da Corner. Picture: Press

Super Furry Animals - Phantom Power: released on 19th July 2003 The sixth album from the Welsh band featured Hello Sunshine and Golden Retriever. Super Furry Animals - Phantom Power. Picture: Press

The Coral - Magic And Medicine: released on 26th July 2003 The Liverpool band released their second album, featuring Pass It On. The Coral - Magic And Medicine. Picture: Press

Snow Patrol - Final Straw: released on 2nd August 2003 The third album from the band featured the classics Spitting Games, Run and Chocolate. Snow Patrol - Final Straw. Picture: Press

Elbow - Cast Of Thousands: released on 16th August 2003 The second album from Guy Garvey and co featured Fugitive Motel and Fallen Angel. Elbow - Cast Of Thousands. Picture: Press

The Rapture - Echoes: released on 6th September 2003 The full length debut from the New York City post-punkers, featuring Olio and House Of Jealous Lovers. The Rapture - Echoes. Picture: Press

David Bowie - Reality: released on 13th September 2003 Bowie's 24th studio album would also feature the last new material the superstar would ever tour live - he retired from live performance after being hospitalised in June 2004. David Bowie - Reality. Picture: Press

Jet - Get Born: released on 13th September 2003 The Aussie rockers released their debut, featuring Are You Gonna Be My Girl and Rollover DJ. Jet - Get Born. Picture: Press

OutKast – Speakerboxxx/The Love Below: released on 23rd September 2003 The fifth studio album by Andre 3000 and Big Boi included the monster hit Hey Ya! OutKast – Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. Picture: Press

Muse - Absolution: released on 20th September 2003 The trio released their third album, which included Time Is Running Out, Hysteria and Stockholm Syndrome. Muse - Absolution. Picture: Press

The Strokes - Room On Fire: released on 18th October 2003 The band's second album was released in 2003. Tracks included 12.51 and Reptilia. The Strokes - Room On Fire. Picture: Press

Amy Winehouse – Frank: released on 18th October 2003 Amy's debut album included the singles Stronger Than Me, Take The Box and In My Bed. Amy Winehouse – Frank. Picture: Press

Jay-Z – The Black Album: released on 14th November 2003 The rapper's eighth studio album included 99 Problems, Dirt Off Your Shoulder and Change Clothes. Jay-Z – The Black Album. Picture: Press