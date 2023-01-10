These classic albums are turning 20 years old in 2023

10 January 2023, 12:35 | Updated: 10 January 2023, 12:38

What were the best albums of 2003?
What were the best albums of 2003? Picture: Press

Let's take a look back to the days of Elephant, Fever To Tell and Youth And Young Manhood.

  1. Placebo - Sleeping With Ghosts: released on 24th March 2003

    The fourth album from the trio included English Summer Rain, Special Needs and The Bitter End.

    Placebo - Sleeping With Ghosts
    Placebo - Sleeping With Ghosts. Picture: Press

  2. Linkin Park - Meteora: released on 25th March 2003

    The second studio album from the Californian nu metal band featured the classic Numb and the singles Somewhere I Belong, From The Inside and Breaking The Habit.

    Linkin Park - Meteora
    Linkin Park - Meteora. Picture: Press

  3. The White Stripes - Elephant: released on 31st March 2003

    The duo released their biggest album yet, featuring Seven Nation Army and The Hardest Button To Button.

    The White Stripes - Elephant
    The White Stripes - Elephant. Picture: Press

  4. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Fever To Tell: released on 29th April 2003

    The debut album from Karen O and co was released, featuring the classic Maps and Y Control.

    Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Fever To Tell
    Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Fever To Tell. Picture: Press

  5. Blur - Think Tank: released on 5th May 2003

    Graham Coxon bade farewell to the band on their seventh album, which included Out Of Time and Crazy Beat.

    Blur - Think Tank
    Blur - Think Tank. Picture: Press

  6. Deftones - Deftones: released on 20th May 2003

    The fourth studio album from the US rock band featured the hit Minerva.

    Deftones - Deftones
    Deftones - Deftones. Picture: Press

  7. Radiohead - Hail To The Thief: released on 9th June 2003

    The band's sixth album was released in 2003. Tracks include 2+2=5 and There There.

    Radiohead - Hail To The Thief
    Radiohead - Hail To The Thief. Picture: Press

  8. Beyoncé – Dangerously In Love: released on 20th June 2003

    Beyoncé's debut solo album after leaving Destiny's Child included the enormous hit Crazy In Love.

    Beyoncé – Dangerously In Love
    Beyoncé – Dangerously In Love. Picture: Press

  9. The Mars Volta - Deloused In The Comatorium: released on 23rd June 2003

    Formed from the ashes of At The Drive In, the band released their debut concept album in 2003, which featured Roulette Dares (The Haunt Of) and Interiatic ESP.

    The Mars Volta - Deloused In The Comatorium
    The Mars Volta - Deloused In The Comatorium. Picture: Press

  10. Electric Six - Fire: released on 30th June 2003

    The Detroit rockers released their debut, featuring Danger! High Voltage and the peerless Gay Bar.

    Electric Six - Fire
    Electric Six - Fire. Picture: Press

  11. The Thrills - So Much For The City: released on 30th June 2003

    The Dublin band released their debut album, featuring Big Sur and Santa Cruz (You're Not That Far).

    The Thrills - So Much For The City
    The Thrills - So Much For The City. Picture: Press

  12. Kings Of Leon - Youth And Young Manhood: released on 7th July 2003

    The band released their debut album, featuring California Waiting and Molly's Chambers.

    Kings Of Leon - Youth And Young Manhood
    Kings Of Leon - Youth And Young Manhood. Picture: Press

  13. The Darkness - Permission To Land: released on 7th July 2003

    Lowestoft's finest rockers released their debut album, which included I Believe In A Thing Called Love, Growing One Me, Love Is Only A Feeling and Get Your Hands Off My Woman.

    The Darkness - Permission To Land
    The Darkness - Permission To Land. Picture: Press

  14. Dizzee Rascal - Boy In Da Corner: released on 19th July 2003

    The rapper released his debut album in 2003, featuring the classic Fix Up Look Sharp.

    Dizzee Rascal - Boy In Da Corner
    Dizzee Rascal - Boy In Da Corner. Picture: Press

  15. Super Furry Animals - Phantom Power: released on 19th July 2003

    The sixth album from the Welsh band featured Hello Sunshine and Golden Retriever.

    Super Furry Animals - Phantom Power
    Super Furry Animals - Phantom Power. Picture: Press

  16. The Coral - Magic And Medicine: released on 26th July 2003

    The Liverpool band released their second album, featuring Pass It On.

    The Coral - Magic And Medicine
    The Coral - Magic And Medicine. Picture: Press

  17. Snow Patrol - Final Straw: released on 2nd August 2003

    The third album from the band featured the classics Spitting Games, Run and Chocolate.

    Snow Patrol - Final Straw
    Snow Patrol - Final Straw. Picture: Press

  18. Elbow - Cast Of Thousands: released on 16th August 2003

    The second album from Guy Garvey and co featured Fugitive Motel and Fallen Angel.

    Elbow - Cast Of Thousands
    Elbow - Cast Of Thousands. Picture: Press

  19. The Rapture - Echoes: released on 6th September 2003

    The full length debut from the New York City post-punkers, featuring Olio and House Of Jealous Lovers.

    The Rapture - Echoes
    The Rapture - Echoes. Picture: Press

  20. David Bowie - Reality: released on 13th September 2003

    Bowie's 24th studio album would also feature the last new material the superstar would ever tour live - he retired from live performance after being hospitalised in June 2004.

    David Bowie - Reality
    David Bowie - Reality. Picture: Press

  21. Jet - Get Born: released on 13th September 2003

    The Aussie rockers released their debut, featuring Are You Gonna Be My Girl and Rollover DJ.

    Jet - Get Born
    Jet - Get Born. Picture: Press

  22. OutKast – Speakerboxxx/The Love Below: released on 23rd September 2003

    The fifth studio album by Andre 3000 and Big Boi included the monster hit Hey Ya!

    OutKast – Speakerboxxx/The Love Below
    OutKast – Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. Picture: Press

  23. Muse - Absolution: released on 20th September 2003

    The trio released their third album, which included Time Is Running Out, Hysteria and Stockholm Syndrome.

    Muse - Absolution
    Muse - Absolution. Picture: Press

  24. The Strokes - Room On Fire: released on 18th October 2003

    The band's second album was released in 2003. Tracks included 12.51 and Reptilia.

    The Strokes - Room On Fire
    The Strokes - Room On Fire. Picture: Press

  25. Amy Winehouse – Frank: released on 18th October 2003

    Amy's debut album included the singles Stronger Than Me, Take The Box and In My Bed.

    Amy Winehouse – Frank
    Amy Winehouse – Frank. Picture: Press

  26. Jay-Z – The Black Album: released on 14th November 2003

    The rapper's eighth studio album included 99 Problems, Dirt Off Your Shoulder and Change Clothes.

    Jay-Z – The Black Album
    Jay-Z – The Black Album. Picture: Press

  27. Blink-182 - Blink-182: released on 18th November 2003

    The fifth album by the US rockers featured I Miss You.

    Blink-182 - Blink-182
    Blink-182 - Blink-182. Picture: Press

More X-Lists

A woman holds a Black Lives Matter flag during an event in remembrance of George Floyd, 24 May 2021

The 50 greatest protest songs

S*M*A*S*H in 1994: Salvatore Alessi, Ed Borrie, Rob Hague

The Top 10 Britpop One Hit Wonders

Some of the greatest debut singles of all time...

The 50 best debut singles

Ewan McGregor takes off to the sounds of Lust For Life by Iggy Pop in Trainspotting (1996)

The best movie soundtracks of all time

Inluential Albums

25 of the most influential albums in music history

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Issy Panayis and Dan O'Connell will be moving to new shows on Radio X next week

Radio X kicks off 2023 with fresh new schedule

News

Heading out on tour in 2023: Arctic Monkeys, Paramore and Sam Fender

The 23 biggest gigs and tours to come in 2023

Up The Bracket: 20 Years Of The Libertines

Up The Bracket - 20 Years of The Libertines: Episodes, how to listen and more

The Libertines

John Kennedy's Track By Track Podcast

John Kennedy's Track By Track Podcast: Episodes, how to listen and more

X-Posure with John Kennedy

Carol Vorderman and Chris Moyles

Carol Vorderman reveals Chris Moyles was her work experience boy

News