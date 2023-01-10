These classic albums are turning 20 years old in 2023
10 January 2023, 12:35 | Updated: 10 January 2023, 12:38
Let's take a look back to the days of Elephant, Fever To Tell and Youth And Young Manhood.
-
Placebo - Sleeping With Ghosts: released on 24th March 2003
The fourth album from the trio included English Summer Rain, Special Needs and The Bitter End.
-
Linkin Park - Meteora: released on 25th March 2003
The second studio album from the Californian nu metal band featured the classic Numb and the singles Somewhere I Belong, From The Inside and Breaking The Habit.
-
The White Stripes - Elephant: released on 31st March 2003
The duo released their biggest album yet, featuring Seven Nation Army and The Hardest Button To Button.
-
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Fever To Tell: released on 29th April 2003
The debut album from Karen O and co was released, featuring the classic Maps and Y Control.
-
Blur - Think Tank: released on 5th May 2003
Graham Coxon bade farewell to the band on their seventh album, which included Out Of Time and Crazy Beat.
-
Deftones - Deftones: released on 20th May 2003
The fourth studio album from the US rock band featured the hit Minerva.
-
Radiohead - Hail To The Thief: released on 9th June 2003
The band's sixth album was released in 2003. Tracks include 2+2=5 and There There.
-
Beyoncé – Dangerously In Love: released on 20th June 2003
Beyoncé's debut solo album after leaving Destiny's Child included the enormous hit Crazy In Love.
-
The Mars Volta - Deloused In The Comatorium: released on 23rd June 2003
Formed from the ashes of At The Drive In, the band released their debut concept album in 2003, which featured Roulette Dares (The Haunt Of) and Interiatic ESP.
-
Electric Six - Fire: released on 30th June 2003
The Detroit rockers released their debut, featuring Danger! High Voltage and the peerless Gay Bar.
-
The Thrills - So Much For The City: released on 30th June 2003
The Dublin band released their debut album, featuring Big Sur and Santa Cruz (You're Not That Far).
-
Kings Of Leon - Youth And Young Manhood: released on 7th July 2003
The band released their debut album, featuring California Waiting and Molly's Chambers.
-
The Darkness - Permission To Land: released on 7th July 2003
Lowestoft's finest rockers released their debut album, which included I Believe In A Thing Called Love, Growing One Me, Love Is Only A Feeling and Get Your Hands Off My Woman.
-
Dizzee Rascal - Boy In Da Corner: released on 19th July 2003
The rapper released his debut album in 2003, featuring the classic Fix Up Look Sharp.
-
Super Furry Animals - Phantom Power: released on 19th July 2003
The sixth album from the Welsh band featured Hello Sunshine and Golden Retriever.
-
The Coral - Magic And Medicine: released on 26th July 2003
The Liverpool band released their second album, featuring Pass It On.
-
Snow Patrol - Final Straw: released on 2nd August 2003
The third album from the band featured the classics Spitting Games, Run and Chocolate.
-
Elbow - Cast Of Thousands: released on 16th August 2003
The second album from Guy Garvey and co featured Fugitive Motel and Fallen Angel.
-
The Rapture - Echoes: released on 6th September 2003
The full length debut from the New York City post-punkers, featuring Olio and House Of Jealous Lovers.
-
David Bowie - Reality: released on 13th September 2003
Bowie's 24th studio album would also feature the last new material the superstar would ever tour live - he retired from live performance after being hospitalised in June 2004.
-
Jet - Get Born: released on 13th September 2003
The Aussie rockers released their debut, featuring Are You Gonna Be My Girl and Rollover DJ.
-
OutKast – Speakerboxxx/The Love Below: released on 23rd September 2003
The fifth studio album by Andre 3000 and Big Boi included the monster hit Hey Ya!
-
Muse - Absolution: released on 20th September 2003
The trio released their third album, which included Time Is Running Out, Hysteria and Stockholm Syndrome.
-
The Strokes - Room On Fire: released on 18th October 2003
The band's second album was released in 2003. Tracks included 12.51 and Reptilia.
-
Amy Winehouse – Frank: released on 18th October 2003
Amy's debut album included the singles Stronger Than Me, Take The Box and In My Bed.
-
Jay-Z – The Black Album: released on 14th November 2003
The rapper's eighth studio album included 99 Problems, Dirt Off Your Shoulder and Change Clothes.
-
Blink-182 - Blink-182: released on 18th November 2003
The fifth album by the US rockers featured I Miss You.