Sam Fender's Virgin Unity Arena gigs: Get the weather forecast

Sam Fender is set to open the Virgin Money Unity Arena. Picture: Press

The Hypersonic Missiles singer is set to open the UK's first socially distanced venue this Tuesday and Thursday, but what will the weather be like? Get the latest forecast here.

Sam Fender is playing the Virgin Money Unity Arena this Tuesday 11 August and Thursday 13 August, seeing him open the UK's first socially distanced venue.

The Hypersonic Missiles singer will take to the open-air venue - which is located at Newcastle's Gosforth Park - for gigs, which will see him play some of his biggest hits so far and even tracks from his second album.

Though the weather has been scorching so far this week, what can be expected from the forecast at the open-air gig? Will you need to take your sun cream as well as your waterproofs?

Find out what to expect here...

What's the weather forecast for Sam Fender's Newcastle gig?

The Met Office has put out a yellow weather warning in the UK this week, as thunderstorms are expected to blight Britain.

Tuesday - when Fender will open the newly-made adapted venue - will see things cool down with highs of 22 degrees.

The Met Office predicts "scattered showers" in the North East and possible thunderstorms later. However, it doesn't seem that fender's gig will be blighted by rain throughout, with only a 40% chance of rain at 1 and 2pm, with this decreasing to under 5% when Sam is expected to start his set at 6pm.

Thursday when the Play God singer plays his second night at the venue will witness cloud and fog, with temperatures cooling to highs of only 17 degrees. However, his fans might just get away with keeping dry as there's only a 10% chance of rain from 6pm to 10pm.

READ MORE: Sam Fender postpones all 2020 live dates until 2021

See the Virgin Money Unity Arena line-up for August - September 2020

Thurs 13 August - Sam Fender

Sat 15 August - Two Door Cinema Club

Sun 16 August - The Bootleg Beatles (afternoon show)

Sun 16 August - Adam Kay (evening show)

Wed 19 August - Rumours of Fleetwood Mac

Sat 22 August 2020 - Supergrass

Sun 23 August - Love at the Musicals feat. Collabro, Joe McElderry & Sophie Evans

Wed 26 Aug - Elvana

Thurs 27 August - Tom Grennan

Fri 28 August - Klub Kids: Summer Mania

Sat 29 August - The Libertines (afternoon and evening)

Sun 30 August - Bongo's Bingo (afternoon show)

Sun 30 August - Jason Manford

Mon 31 August – Jimmy Carr

Tues 1 September - Bill Bailey

Thursday 3 September – Van Morrison

Sat 5 September - Maximo Park

Wed 9 September – Craig Charles (*please note this date has changed from Friday 14th August)

Thursday 10 Sept– Alfie Boe

Friday 11 September – Ronan Keating

Sat 12 September – Bongo's Bingo

Sun 13 September – Becky Hill