Sam Fender opened the Virgin Money Unity Arena this Tuesday (11 August), where he debuted a brand new song.

The North Shields singer-songwriter played the first of two shows at Newcastle's Gosforth Park - becoming the first act to play the UK's first ever socially distanced venue.

Performing favourites from his Hypersonic Missiles album including its title track, Play God, Dead Boys and The Borders, Fender also treated fans to a taste of his second record.

Watch him open his set with his infectious single Will We Talk? in our video above.

Sam Fender Performs At Virgin Money Unity Arena on Tuesday 11 August 2020. Picture: Thomas M Jackson/Redferns

According to fans, Fender's emotional new track is entitled Use, which you can see a snippet of below:

It seems the actual bridge of Use is the repeated phrase

“Oh you lost brother?” and then the third phrase being

“Are you lost brother?”

not “you lost her” or “lost lover” which a lot of lyric sites have reported it being. pic.twitter.com/LpCDrsToma — Sam Fender Updates (@FenderUpdates) August 11, 2020

Sam Fender plays a second night at the open-air venue this Thursday 13 August.

