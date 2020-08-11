Sam Fender debuts new music at the Virgin Money Unity Arena, the UK's first socially distanced venue

11 August 2020, 23:21 | Updated: 11 August 2020, 23:39

The Geordie singer-songwriter played a homecoming gig, which included new songs, at the Virgin Money Unity Arena. Get the setlist here.

Sam Fender opened the Virgin Money Unity Arena this Tuesday (11 August), where he debuted a brand new song.

The North Shields singer-songwriter played the first of two shows at Newcastle's Gosforth Park - becoming the first act to play the UK's first ever socially distanced venue.

Performing favourites from his Hypersonic Missiles album including its title track, Play God, Dead Boys and The Borders, Fender also treated fans to a taste of his second record.

Watch him open his set with his infectious single Will We Talk? in our video above.

Sam Fender Performs At Virgin Money Unity Arena on Tuesday 11 August 2020
Sam Fender Performs At Virgin Money Unity Arena on Tuesday 11 August 2020. Picture: Thomas M Jackson/Redferns

According to fans, Fender's emotional new track is entitled Use, which you can see a snippet of below:

Sam Fender plays a second night at the open-air venue this Thursday 13 August.

READ MORE: What inspired Sam Fender to write Hypersonic Missiles?

READ MORE: Sam Fender reveals how his Dead Boys track saved a man's life

