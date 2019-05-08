VIDEO: Watch Sam Fender's epic cover of Oasis' Morning Glory at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire

8 May 2019, 11:41 | Updated: 8 May 2019, 11:46

See the Play God singer-songwriter cover the classic Oasis track on his second date at the London venue.

Sam Fender played a triumphant set on the second of two night's at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire.

The Tyneside singer-songwriter treated fans to a 15-track setlist ahead of the release of his Hypersonic Missiles album, which included the likes of Play God, Dead Boys and That Sound.

The BRITs Critics Choice Award winner ended his set with a surprise cover of Oasis' Morning Glory, calling it a track from one of the "best British bands ever".

Watch his energetic performance above.

Sam Fender plays the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on 6 May 2019
Sam Fender plays the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on 6 May 2019. Picture: Getty/ C Brandon/Redferns

The gig also saw the crowd go wild to the title track from Fender's Hypersonic Missiles album, which is set for release on 9 August 2019.

Watch him play the single below:

Rather than briefly leaving the stage for an encore, Fender had his band exit as he played a trio of intimate solo performances, including Poundshop Kardashians, Leave Fast and White Privilege.

His band then joined him for an epic version of his That Sound single, which he previously played in a very special Radio X session below:

WATCH MORE: See Sam Fender's full Radio X session here

READ MORE: See Sam Fender's 2019 UK & Ireland Hypersonic Missiles tour dates

See the setlist for Sam Fender's at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, London

1. Millennial

2. Will We Talk in the Morning?

3. All Is on My Side

4. The Borders

5. Dead Boys

6. Start Again

7. Greasy Spoon

8. Hypersonic Missiles

9. Spice

10. Play God

Encore:

11. Poundshop Kardashians (Solo)

12. Leave Fast (Solo)

13. White Privilege (Solo)

14. That Sound

15. Morning Glory

