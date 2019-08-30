VIDEO: Sam Fender appeared on the first episode of Vera

The Hypersonic Missiles singer told Radio X's Chris Moyles how he starred in the first episode of the ITV crime drama starring Brenda Blethyn.

Sam Fender has revealed he had a brief stint as a child actor and even appeared in Vera when he was 15.

Speaking on The Chris Moyles Show this morning, the Hypersonic Missiles singer revealed he dabbled in acting as a youth.

Asked by the Radio X presenter if he went to drama school, Fender replied: "Oh god no, I'm not that posh. I went to an amateur group on a Saturday.

"Me Gran basically was like, 'you're a wayward child and you need to hone all of this [...] I was hyperactive".

Quizzed about some of his paid roles, the Geordie revealed: "I got killed in the first ever episode of that ITV detective programme called Vera set in the North East".

He added: "I lasted like 10 seconds I think."

Sam Fender and Vera actress Brenda Blethyn. Picture: Press & ITV /​Helen Turton./​Shutterstock

The North Shield's singer-songwriter was supposed to be found dead under the water in the bath, but there were a few teething issues.

Meanwhile, Sam Fender is set to play a very special gig with Liam Gallagher next month.

The iconic former Oasis frontman is set for a homecoming show on his birthday at the O₂ Ritz Manchester on Saturday 21 September and the Newcastle singer will be taking on the support slot duties.

Tickets are now sold out for the event, but you can get your hands on a last pair of tickets.

