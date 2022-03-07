Sam Fender adds Scarborough Open Air Theatre gig to 2022 UK tour

Sam Fender is set to play Scarborough Open Air Theatre in 2022. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The double BRIT Award winner will play the huge date on the Yorkshire coast in May. Find out when he's playing and how to buy tickets.

Sam Fender has announced a date a Scarborough Open-Air Theatre.

The North Shields singer-songwriter will play the north east cost for the first time on 27th May, as part of his 2022 UK Tour.

The 8000-capacity show will see Fender perform hits from across his UK No 1 albums, 2019's Hypersonic Missiles and the award-winning 2021 release Seventeen Going Under.

Fender joins a hosts of artists performing at the venue this year, including Crowded House, Elbow and Lewis Capaldi.

Tickets go on sale this Friday 11th March from 9am from scarboroughopenairtheatre.com.

Our first ever show in Scarborough on the north east coast. Can’t wait for this!! ☀️ @ScarboroughOAT



Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am, sign up here to access the presale 👉 https://t.co/dfMMb7IvMU pic.twitter.com/xGsVgqUgWd — Sam Fender (@samfendermusic) March 7, 2022

The gig will be the opening show at the coastal arena and will see Sam kick off his huge headline tour, which includes headline festival slots at TRNSMT, Truck and Tramlines, two homecoming shows at Newcastle Arena and a milestone headline gig at London's Finsbury Park.

Sam Fender has had an epic 2022 so far, winning the BRIT Award for Best Alternative Act and taking home two NME Awards for his Seventeen Going Under album.

His dates will solidify him as one of the most exciting artists and performers in the UK.

See Sam Fender's UK dates for 2022:

20th March – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

21st March –Echo Arena, Liverpool

24th March - 3Arena, Dublin

26th March – OVOHydro Arena, Glasgow

27th March – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

30th March - The Brighton Centre

1st April – The SSE Arena, Wembley, London

2nd April – The SSE Arena, Wembley, London

5th April – Newcastle Arena

6th April – Newcastle Arena

27th May - Scarborough Open Air Theatre

3rd June - London Emirates Stadium, (The Killers support)

4th June - London Emirates Stadium, (The Killers support)

14th June - Dublin's Malahide Castle, Ireland (The Killers support act)

15th June - Dublin's Malahide Castle, Ireland (The Killers support act)

6th July – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

8th July 0 TRNSMT, Glasgow

15th July - Finsbury Park, London

22nd August - Tramlines, Sheffield

23rd August - Truck Festival, Oxfordshire

See the Scarborough Open Air Theatre Dates for 2022:

27th May - Sam Fender

29th - Ru Paul’s Drag Race: Werq The World

4th June - Yorkshire’s Platinum Jubilee Concert with Jane McDonald and guests

11th June - Crowded House

25th June - Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

30th June - Michael Ball and Alfie Boe

1st July - Bryan Adams

9th July - Elbow

14th July - The Script

16th July - Tears For Fears

22nd July - Simply Red

23rd July - Westlife

26th July - Tom Jones

2nd August - Christina Aguilera

11th August - Lewis Capaldi

