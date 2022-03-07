Sam Fender adds Scarborough Open Air Theatre gig to 2022 UK tour
7 March 2022, 09:58 | Updated: 7 March 2022, 10:12
The double BRIT Award winner will play the huge date on the Yorkshire coast in May. Find out when he's playing and how to buy tickets.
Sam Fender has announced a date a Scarborough Open-Air Theatre.
The North Shields singer-songwriter will play the north east cost for the first time on 27th May, as part of his 2022 UK Tour.
The 8000-capacity show will see Fender perform hits from across his UK No 1 albums, 2019's Hypersonic Missiles and the award-winning 2021 release Seventeen Going Under.
Fender joins a hosts of artists performing at the venue this year, including Crowded House, Elbow and Lewis Capaldi.
Tickets go on sale this Friday 11th March from 9am from scarboroughopenairtheatre.com.
Our first ever show in Scarborough on the north east coast. Can't wait for this!! ☀️ @ScarboroughOAT— Sam Fender (@samfendermusic) March 7, 2022
Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am, sign up here to access the presale 👉 https://t.co/dfMMb7IvMU pic.twitter.com/xGsVgqUgWd
The gig will be the opening show at the coastal arena and will see Sam kick off his huge headline tour, which includes headline festival slots at TRNSMT, Truck and Tramlines, two homecoming shows at Newcastle Arena and a milestone headline gig at London's Finsbury Park.
Sam Fender has had an epic 2022 so far, winning the BRIT Award for Best Alternative Act and taking home two NME Awards for his Seventeen Going Under album.
His dates will solidify him as one of the most exciting artists and performers in the UK.
See Sam Fender's UK dates for 2022:
- 20th March – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- 21st March –Echo Arena, Liverpool
- 24th March - 3Arena, Dublin
- 26th March – OVOHydro Arena, Glasgow
- 27th March – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- 30th March - The Brighton Centre
- 1st April – The SSE Arena, Wembley, London
- 2nd April – The SSE Arena, Wembley, London
- 5th April – Newcastle Arena
- 6th April – Newcastle Arena
- 27th May - Scarborough Open Air Theatre
- 3rd June - London Emirates Stadium, (The Killers support)
- 4th June - London Emirates Stadium, (The Killers support)
- 14th June - Dublin's Malahide Castle, Ireland (The Killers support act)
- 15th June - Dublin's Malahide Castle, Ireland (The Killers support act)
- 6th July – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester
- 8th July 0 TRNSMT, Glasgow
- 15th July - Finsbury Park, London
- 22nd August - Tramlines, Sheffield
- 23rd August - Truck Festival, Oxfordshire
See the Scarborough Open Air Theatre Dates for 2022:
- 27th May - Sam Fender
- 29th - Ru Paul’s Drag Race: Werq The World
- 4th June - Yorkshire’s Platinum Jubilee Concert with Jane McDonald and guests
- 11th June - Crowded House
- 25th June - Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons
- 30th June - Michael Ball and Alfie Boe
- 1st July - Bryan Adams
- 9th July - Elbow
- 14th July - The Script
- 16th July - Tears For Fears
- 22nd July - Simply Red
- 23rd July - Westlife
- 26th July - Tom Jones
- 2nd August - Christina Aguilera
- 11th August - Lewis Capaldi
