Sam Fender had Greggs sausage rolls on his BRITs party bus

Sam Fender and his band at the BRITs 2022. Picture: Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Seventeen Going Under singer picked up the award for Best Alternative/Rock Act at the BRITs 2022 and celebrated in style.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sam Fender had Greggs sausage rolls on his party bus waiting for him after the BRIT Awards.

The Geordie singer-songwriter took home the Best Rock/Alternative Act prize at the ceremony, which took place at London's The O2 arena on Tuesday 8th February.

Taking to the red carpet ahead of the ceremony the North Shields singer-songwriter revealed that he had a bus full of savoury treats from the chain.

Speaking to red carpet co-hosts Munya and Nella Rose in a clip shared on the official BRITs YouTube channel, he revealed: "We've got a bus full of sausage rolls outside, actually."

READ MORE: Ladbaby reveal Elton John's love of Greggs' sausage rolls

Fender also performed his Seventeen Going Under hit at the star-studded awards ceremony and thanked a homeless centre when picking up his award for Best Rock/Alternative Act.

After thanking his fans, the rocker thanked his manager and also the North East Homeless Centre, who he supports and said he would see them soon.

Watch him pick up the gong here:

Fender also revealed this year at the BRITs was particularly special for him, because he was able to bring his band with him.

Speaking on the red carpet, he told NME: "It's a more sort of special experience this time around, because I've got the band with us.

"I wasn't allowed the band last time, which was annoying and now I kinda put my foot down and said 'It's my name on the tin, but we are a band, you know?'."

READ MORE: BRIT Awards 2022 winners - See the full list here