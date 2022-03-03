Amelia Dimoldenberg wants Sam Fender for Chicken Shop Date

Amelia Dimoldenber and Sam Fender at The NME Awards 2022. Picture: 1. Tristan Fewings/Getty Image 2. Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The YouTube star has revealed she has her eye on the Geordie singer-songwriter for a new episode and wants to film it in Newcastle.

Amelia Dimoldenberg wants Sam Fender for a Chicken Shop Date.

The journalist, YouTube star and creator of the Chicken Shop Date series has interviewed celebrities from across the world of music, sports and entertainment, but really wants the Geordie singer-songwriter next.

Speaking to Radio X's Jack Wood at the NME Awards last night (2nd March), she said: "I'm a big Sam Fender fan. I really want to get him on Chicken Shop Date, so I think after his performance I might shimmy on over to him and be weird..."

Asked what she'd ask the Seventeen Going Under singer, she said: "I feel like all my questions would be about Newcastle," adding: "I want to film it in Newcastle, but apart from that I can't give too much away as I don't wan't to give away my trade secrets."

It's not clear whether Amelia got to have her chat with the Geordie rocker at the awards ceremony, but she might have to form an orderly queue to get to him as he's very popular.

Fontaines D.C. also have a lot of love for Sam Fender. The Irish band, who are part of the line-up of support acts for his Finsbury Park gig this summer, also said the Play God singer was a "great lad" and could also drink them under the table.

They added: "These Newcastle boys, man. They're a different breed."

Sam Fender went on to have a great night at the awards ceremony, opening the show with a performance of his Seventeen Going Under single and picking up two awards for Best Album By A UK Artist and Best Album In The World for his breakthrough second album of the same name.

Fontaines D.C. didn't do too badly themselves, beating out stuff competition from the likes of Wolf Alice and home the gong for Best Band In The World.

