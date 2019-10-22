WATCH: Sam Fender releases intense video for The Borders single

See the video for the single, which Sam Fender calls his favourite track on his Hypersonic Missiles album.

Sam Fender has released the official video for his The Borders single, the favourite track on his debut album.

The song is the latest cut to come from his No.1 record, Hypersonic Missiles, following the likes of Play God, That Sound, the album's title track and Will We Talk?

Watch the video, which tells the story of a tempestuous friendship, above.

See Sam Fender play The Borders and more during his set at Liam Gallagher's homecoming gig at the O2 Ritz Manchester for Radio X:

READ MORE: Sam Fender says Springsteen comparisons are 'just stupid'

Meanwhile, Fender has been announced as one of the special guests to play Kasabian's only UK show of 2020.

The show, named Solstice II, will mark the band's only UK live date of the year, will include very exciting special guest slots from Geordie singer-songwriter Sam Fender, fellow Leicester artists Easy Life and Dublin band Inhaler.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 25 October from 9am.

Watch Sam Fender sing Aqua's Barbie Girl for his fans to celebrate scoring a UK No.1 album: