Liam Gallagher plays triumphant homecoming gig for Radio X with Sam Fender at O₂ Ritz Manchester

The former Oasis frontman marked the release of his new album Why Me? Why Not. at the O₂ Ritz in Manchester, with very special guest Sam Fender.

Liam Gallagher played a triumphant homecoming show in Manchester on Saturday (21 September).

The former Oasis frontman celebrated his 47th birthday, joined by family, former bandmate Bonehead and a very special guest Sam Fender, who had just scored a number one debut album.

The rocker wore a navy blue parka as he took to the stage at the iconic Manchester venue, which was the location of his very first solo show back in May 2017.

Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester. Picture: Radio X/Jon Mo Photography

Gallagher had just released his second solo album, Why Me? Why Not, and the his setlist included instant favourites from the new album in Once, The River, One Of Us and Shockwave.

He also performed a number of Oasis classics at the show, including Stand By Me and Definitely Maybe vinyl track Sad Song.

The Manchester legend was joined by his former bandmate Bonehead - which received a huge response from the Manchester crowd.

Bonehead joins Liam Gallagher on stage at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester. Picture: Radio X/Jon Mo Photography

Ending his set on a trio of Oasis songs, Gallagher delighted the crowd with an emotional rendition of Live Forever - with the crowd in full voice behind him.

Liam Gallagher live for Radio X at the O₂ Ritz Manchester 21 September 2019 setlist:

1.Rock 'n' Roll Star

2. Morning Glory

3.Wall of Glass

4. Shockwave

5. Paper Crown

6. Greedy Soul

7. Columbia

8. Stand By Me

9. One Of Us

10. Once

11. The River

12. Cigarettes & Alcohol

13. Be Here Now

Encore:

14. Sad Song

15. Supersonic

16. Live Forever



You can hear highlights from Radio X Presents Liam Gallagher with very special guest Sam Fender on Radio X from 7pm on Sunday 29 September.

Liam’s very special guest at the Manchester show was Sam Fender, who was himself celebrating a huge achievement. On Friday (20 September), the young singer-songwriter from North Shields learnt that his debut album, Hypersonic Missiles, had gone to Number 1 in the UK charts.

Opening the set with Millennial, Fender showcased his debut LP with hugely popular songs, including The Borders, Dead Boys, Hypersonic Missiles and Will We Talk?

Sam Fender plays Radio X Presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester. Picture: Radio X/Jon Mo Photography

You can hear highlights from Radio X Presents Liam Gallagher with very special guest Sam Fender on Radio X from 7pm on Sunday 29 September.

Sam Fender live for Radio X at the O₂ Ritz Manchester 21 September 2019 setlist:

1. Millennial

2. Will We Talk?

3. The Borders

4. Dead Boys

5. Spice

6. Play God

7. Hypersonic Missiles



Earlier this week, Sam came into Radio X to talk John Kennedy - the most trusted man in music - through Hypersonic Missiles track by track.

You can watch the whole interview here: