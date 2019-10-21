Kasabian announce Solstice II hometown 2020 gig at Leicester's Victoria Park

The Leicester rockers will play their only UK show of next year at the park with special guests in Sam Fender, Easy Life and Inhaler.

Kasabian have today announced a huge outdoor gig for 2020.

The Eez-Eh rockers - made up of Tom Meighan, Serge Pizzorno, Chris Edwards and Ian Matthews - have confirmed they'll play a huge homecoming date at Leicester's Victoria Park on 20 June 2020, six years on from their triumphant show on the grounds.

The show, named Solstice II, will mark the band's only UK live date of the year, will include very exciting special guest slots from Geordie singer-songwriter Sam Fender, fellow Leicester artists Easy Life and Dublin band Inhaler.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 25 October from 9am.

Meanwhile, Kasabian are currently working on their seventh studio album and the follow-up to 2017's For Crying Out Loud, and revealed they'll be recording it in 2020.

Speaking about the new record Serge told NME: "I've started already, and from the few bits that are there already, I know that they would not have existed without this album. The wheels are turning. It's annihilation music."



