Sam Fender launches special Newcastle edition of third studio album ahead of homecoming gig

9 June 2023, 15:55

Sam Fender is launching a limited edition St James' Park picture disc for his third album.

By Jenny Mensah

The Geordie singer-songwriter has surprised fans with the chance to order a limited edition St James' Park picture disc for his third album.

Sam Fender is set to release special St James 'Park limited edition picture discs of his forthcoming album, which he reveals will be release "some time next year".

The Geordie singer-songwriter is about to play a duo of homecoming shows at the home of Newcastle F.C. in what will be his biggest headline gigs to date.

To celebrate the incredible milestone, the Hypersonic Missiles rocker has plastered QR codes on billboards across Newcastle, which lead fans to special St James' Park collections page on his official store.

Sam explains on his website: "We're doing some special limited edition St James' Park picture discs of the new album being released some time next year!

"You can pre-order your copy now."

He adds: "Be quick, the pre-order closes Saturday 17th June!"

The special picture discs are set to exclusive photos from both Friday and Saturday night from the landmark St James' Park shows and its artwork is not yet final.

Elsewhere, fans can shop for merchandise branded with the date of either night or buy Saturday and Sunday bundles, which commemorate the weekend.

If you want to get the whole lot, it will set you back a pretty penny at £99, but otherwise a single picture disc, which comes with "a special commemorative pull out insert" starts from £29.99.

Sam Fender Seventeen Going Under - Track by Track

