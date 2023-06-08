Sam Fender at St James' Park: Stage times, support, travel & weather

Sam Fender is set to play two dates at St James' Park, Newcastle this weekend. Picture: Niall Lea/Press

The Geordie singer-songwriter star will play two homecoming shows at Newcastle's United stadium this Friday and Saturday.

Sam Fender is set to play not one, but TWO nights at St. James' Park this week.

The North Shields singer-songwriter will take to the home of his beloved Newcastle United on 9th and 10th June for what promises to be two epic and emotional homecoming shows.

Sam will also follow in the footsteps of Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan in playing the venue and the milestone gig will see him become the first Geordie musician to headline the 55,000+ capacity stadium ever.

The shows will no doubt be one of the most significant moment's of Sam's career, but what time can fans expect things to kick off at the stadium?

Find out the stage times for Sam Fender's St. James' Park gigs, plus who's supporting, how to get there, what the weather will be like and what fans can expect from the setlist.

Sam Fender will now play two nights at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: Press

When does Sam Fender play St. James' Park?

Sam Fender will take to the stage at the home of Newcastle United's St. James' Park on Friday 9th June and Saturday 10th June.

Who's supporting Sam Fender at St. James' Park?

On Friday 9th June, Hector Gannet, Holly Humberstone and Inhaler will be the support acts for Sam's St. James' Park gigs at Newcastle United.

On Saturday 10th June, Holly Humberstone, Wunderhorse and Ernie will support Sam on the bill.

Inhaler are among the support acts for Sam Fender at St. James' Park. Picture: Lewis Evans/Press

What time does Sam Fender come on stage St James Park?

*The stage times according to nufc.co.uk are:

4pm General admission opens

9pm Main act on stage

10.45pm Show concludes

*Stage times are approximate and subject to change

What will Sam Fender play at St. James' Park?

Sam will likely play an epic set of tracks from across his career. Given it's a hometown show, his set might be his longest yet and will possibly include rarities and early b-sides. There's also been speculation that Sam is preparing to announce the details of his third studio album and the follow-up to Seventeen Going Under, so there is a chance he could debut new music at the gig.

See his setlist at Finsbury Park on 15th July 2022 for an idea of what he could play:

Will We Talk? Getting Started Dead Boys Mantra Better of Me The Borders Spice Howdon Aldi Death Queue Get You Down Spit of You Alright (live debut) Play God The Dying Light

Encore:

14. Angel in Lothian

15. Saturday

16. Seventeen Going Under

17. Hypersonic Missiles

How to get to St James' Park?

Due to various events in and around the city including P!nk's sold-out dates at Sunderland's Stadium of Light, music fans are being warned to plan their routes well in advance and allow extra time for journeys as they are likely to experience delays.

A number of station closures will also be in effect so keep up to date with updates on the Nexus website.

Shuttle buses have also been confirmed for the event, which should be valid for travel with all Metro tickets.

There will also be additional bus services from city centre transport hubs, including express services to the following locations starting from 9:40pm:

- Gosforth, Regent Centre and Kingston Park

- Four Lane Ends and Cramlington

- Gateshead, Low Fell and Chester-le-Street

Read the full travel advice here.

Sam Fender teaches us Geordie slang | Radio X

READ MORE: Sam Fender plays milestone gig at London's Finsbury Park