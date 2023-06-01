Greggs to celebrate Sam Fender's St James' Park dates with free gigs

Sam Fender is joining forces with Greggs. Picture: Niall Lea/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Grainger Street store will play host to local acts from across the North East to celebrate Sam's homecoming show at St James' Park.

Greggs are celebrating Sam Fender's upcoming homecoming show in St James' Park with a special event in Newcastle.

The famous bakery chain has joined forces with the Geordie singer-songwriter to host Fenders Unplugged, which will enable fans to see local acts for free at their branch on Grainger Street.

Tickets will be released on Monday 5th June from 10am and the Tyneside chain has told fans to keep an their eyes on Greggs socials for more details.

According to Chronicle Live, Greggs are aiming to give fans "ultimate pre-gig experience in true Geordie style" with a series of North East talent, some of which have been selected by Sam himself.

Each session will last for 75 minutes, with "classic Greggs combos" being paired with Sam's favourite drink, Newcastle Brown Ale.

Homegrown talent confirmed for the intimate acoustic sets so far include hip-hop artist Kay Greyson, Bugman, The Peevie Wonders, Cortney Dixon and Chintzy Stetson.

Greggs is joining forces with Sam Fender. Picture: Twitter/Greggs/Press

The Seventeen Going Under singer teased the collaboration earlier today, sharing an adorable photo of him as a child eating a sausage roll, with the caption: "One week until St James’ Park!!

"Until then, @GreggsOfficial been cooking up some treats"

One week until St James’ Park!!

Until then, @GreggsOfficial been cooking up some treats 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/rwQsfkzVUu — Sam Fender (@samfendermusic) June 1, 2023

Fender will take to the Stage at the home of Newcastle United, St James' Park on Friday 9th and Saturday 10th June.

The Hypersonic Missiles singer previously said of the milestone: "It's a childhood dream come true," adding: "This is is literally gonna be the biggest show we've ever done - our first stadium show, which is so weird to say! I can't wait, it's gonna be absolutely lush and I hope to see yas all there."

The BRIT Award winner will follow in the footsteps of Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan in playing the venue, and will become the first Geordie musician to headline the 55,000+ capacity stadium.

See Sam Fender's 2023 St. James' Park dates:

Friday 9th September - Newcastle United's St. James' Park

Saturday 10th September - Newcastle United's St. James' Park

