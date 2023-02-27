Sam Fender's brother Liam releases Don’t Follow Me Down single

By Jenny Mensah

Watch the official video for Liam Fender's second single, Don't Follow Me Down.

Sam Fender's older brother Liam has shared his latest single this month and has talked about forging his own music career.

Don't Follow Me Down is the follow-up to the singer-songwriter's Love Will Conquer track, and it's all about "wearing a mask to disguise the trauma within".

Despite forging his own career, having a famous brother means more often than not that Liam's asked if Sam will play at people's weddings.

"It is quite amusing to be honest with you because they must think that we live in the same house and we go back home with Mum and Dad," he told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column.

"So I'II just sit down at the breakfast table and ask Sam to play at their weddings. I do get a fair bit of that - but it is amusing at times."

Watch the official video for Don't Follow Me Down below:

Talking about his song's accompanying video, he said it "portrays the struggle lot of us go through on a daily basis. The idea that we all at times put on a front. Wearing a mask to disguise the torment within. The despair of feeling stuck in a rut, playing out the same meaningless tasks day in day out. Acting brash to distract from vulnerability. Misreading people in a state of paranoia and a perceived sense of persecution whilst often failing to see that others are wearing the same mask. However, through friendship and the ability to open up, you discover that you've allowed your intuition to be sabotaged and the dark reality you've created is actually very far from the truth."

Music isn't just something that Sam and Liam went into; their father Alan was also a musician and both siblings were both inspired by their surroundings.

"I haven't chosen to do this, it's just in my DNA," said Liam. "My music's deeply rooted in where I'm from: it comes from a real place. There's a distinct sense of a bygone era, but in all that you find real people, real voices and real stories."

Watch the official video for Liam's Love Will Conquer All single:

Liam also talked about when he got into songwriting, and revealed that though he's chosen the same career path as his younger brother, their nine year age gap means a collaboration has never been on the "radar".

"In my late teens, early twenties was really when I got into songwriting and got interested in that," he recalled. "I think I always wanted to probably be in a band but I never found the right people at the right time.

"I just found it as a way to express myself and really got into it then and wrote some terrible songs. Gradually, as the years have gone on hopefully they’ve got a bit better!

On why he hasn't created any music with his brother yet, he explained: "There’s like nearly nine years between the two of us, so you know, when I was in my teens playing in bands and starting out and writing my own music, he was quite young.

"So it was never really on the radar that we would do that really".

Meanwhile, Sam Fender is set to play two huge homecoming gigs at St James' Park this year on 9th and 10th June.

Sam Fender previously said of the date: "It's a childhood dream come true," adding: "This is is literally gonna be the biggest show we've ever done - our first stadium show, which is so weird to say! I can't wait, it's gonna be absolutely lush and I hope to see yas all there."

Fender will follow in the footsteps of Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan in playing the venue, and becomes the first Geordie musician to headline the 55,000+ capacity stadium.

