Ant and Dec praise Sam Fender ahead of Hypersonic Missiles album release

And and Dec and Sam Fender. Picture: John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images & Press

Declan Donnelly has taken to Twitter to share his excitement for Fender's Hypersonic Missiles album, which is out on Friday.

Ant and Dec have given Sam Fender their seal of approval ahead of the release of his debut album, which drops this Friday 13 September.

Declan Donnelly - who is one half of the famous presenting duo - took to their joint Twitter account to write: "I’ve got ‘Will We Talk?’ by @samfendermusic playing on repeat at the min. Looking forward to the full album on Friday. Reckon it could be the best artist from a Geordie artist since ‘Psyche - The Album’"

The Britain's Got Talent presenter added: "I meant the best ALBUM from a Geordie artist obvs".

A gleeful Fender responded to the tweet, writing: "Hahaha legends!!! Thank you so much It will never be as good as ‘Psyche’ like! #paintball #healthandsafety #hecantsee #pjandduncan".

Dec was of course referring to his own album Psyche, which he released with his long-time working partner Ant McPartlin under their PJ & Duncan alter egos.

PJ & Duncan were the unforgettable duo from children's series Byker Grove, who went on to be come real-life pop stars, releasing an album and scoring a Top 10 single with Let's Get Ready to Rhumble.

PJ & Duncan's Psyche album. Picture: Press/Artwork

It's not the first interaction the stars have shared with each other either.

Ant and Dec began following the North Shields singer-songwriter on Twitter earlier this year and he celebrated by re-enacting the iconic Byker Grove scene which saw PJ lose his sight in a paintball accident.

See the Hypersonic Missiles Tracklisting below:

1. Hypersonic Missiles

2. The Borders

3. White Privilege

4. Dead Boys

5. You’re Not The Only One

6. Play God

7. That Sound

8. Saturday

9. Will We Talk?

10. Two People

11. Call Me Lover

12. Leave Fast

13. Use (live

