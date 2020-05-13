Hear Sam Fender’s 2019 Manchester gig in Radio X’s Home Shows

13 May 2020, 10:59 | Updated: 13 May 2020, 11:04

Experience Sam Fender's 2019 Manchester gig in Radio X's Home Shows
Experience Sam Fender's 2019 Manchester gig in Radio X's Home Shows. Picture: Press/Radio X

Join us every Wednesday night for a complete gig in your living room... This Week: Sam Fender live at Manchester's O2 Ritz.

Radio X is treating fans to Sam Fender's 2019 Manchester gig for Radio X Home Shows.

After playing out epic shows from the likes of Foo Fighters, Noel Gallagher, Florence + The Machine, Muse, DMA'S and Arctic Monkeys, we're now giving you the chance to experience the Geordie singer-songwriter's set at Manchester's O2 Ritz.

It's easy to feel down and disconnected as we miss out on all the gigs and festivals we were looking forward to in 2020. But here at Radio X, we're fans of music too and we want to keep experiencing live music in whatever way we can.

That's why this Wednesday 13 May at 9pm, we're playing out Sam Fender's mini-gig live on air and in a livestream on our Facebook page.

READ MORE: Sam Fender confirms 2020 UK dates will be rescheduled due to coronavirus

Listen to Sam Fender's 2019 Manchester gig for Radio X's Home Shows
Listen to Sam Fender's 2019 Manchester gig for Radio X's Home Shows. Picture: Radio X

WATCH: Sam Fender reveals how his Dead Boys track saved man's life

The North Shield's singer's set, which took place on 21 September 2019, was part of Radio X Presents Liam Gallagher with very special guest Sam Fender.

The support slot saw Fender celebrating tracks from across his debut album Hypersonic Missiles, and playing epic renditions of his title track, along with the likes of Play God, The Borders, Dead Boys and Will We Talk?

The gig was particularly special as it took place the week Fender celebrated his debut number one album hitting the charts, just as Liam Gallagher released his second solo album Why Me? Why Not.

Listen to Sam Fender in Radio X's Home Shows this Wednesday 13 May from 9pm.

