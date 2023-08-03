Royal Blood want to play home of Brighton & Hove Albion F.C.

Royal Blood backstage at On The Beach Brighton 2023. Picture: Chris Hewitt/Radio X

By Jenny Mensah

Ahead of their homecoming gig at On The Beach, drummer Ben Thatcher revealed he wants to play AMEX Stadium as a huge fan of the football team.

Royal Blood want to play the home football ground of Brighton Hove & Albion F.C.

Speaking to Radio X ahead of their epic homecoming gig at On The Beach Brighton last week, Ben Thatcher spoke how it felt to play to home crowds and what was next on their bucket list.

Asked about the next "big thing," they'd like to tick off, the drummer replied "Off the top of my head as a Brighton fan, the AMEX [stadium] is my ideal place to play."

The Mountains At Midnight rocker added: "Apart from that I'll take anything. I love playing music and I love playing gigs. If they're small ones or if they're stadiums, I'll play them all. Whatever it is I'll take."

Royal Blood talk homecoming gig at On The Beach 2023

Royal Blood went on to play an 18-track set, which included hits from across their career including their eponymous, debut studio album, How Did It Get So Dark, Typhoons, and their forthcoming fourth LP Down To The Water Below.

Addressing the crowd halfway through their set frontman Mike Kerr said emotionally: "I'm tripping out really hard right now. Thank you so much for coming along tonight. We don't deserve it."

Highlights from the night included the likes off Lights Out, Little Monster a tender and emotional performance of All We Have Is Now and a huge blistering hot finale with the set being capped off with their Out of the Black anthem.

Royal Blood play homecoming show at On The Beach Brighton 2023. Picture: @roughboysmedia

See Royal Blood's setlist at On The Beach Brighton on 29th July 2023

1. Hole

2. Come On Over

3. Boilermaker

4. Lights Out

5. Mountains at Midnight

6. You Can Be So Cruel

7. Pull Me Through

8. Trouble's Coming

9. Typhoons

10. Loose Change

11. Little Monster

12. How Did We Get So Dark?

13. Shiner in the Dark (New song)

14. Limbo

Encore:

15. Figure It Out

Encore 2:

16. All We Have Is Now

17. Ten Tonne Skeleton

18. Out of the Black

