Royal Blood share new single Pull Me Through - "a missing limb in our artillery"

Royal Blood have shared a new single. Picture: Tom Beard/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Brighton duo have shared the next cut to be taken from their Back To The Water Below album.

Royal Blood have unveiled their Pull Me Through single.

The Brighton duo - made up of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher - are preparing to release their Back To The Water Below album on 1st September and they've shared the next cut from the record.

With it comes a new visually arresting video directed by filmmaker and photographer Polocho.

Watch the official video for the single below:

Royal Blood - Pull Me Through (Official Video)

Frontman Mike Kerr says of the track: “Pull Me Through is ultimately about giving up on persevering alone and finding strength in asking for help.

"It’s a song that is driven by the lyrics and melody, as opposed to the riffs doing the heavy lifting. Despite being piano led, it feels very much like a missing limb to our artillery and a track we’ve been eager to perform live.”

Royal Blood performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2023. Picture: JEP Celebrity Photos/Alamy Live News

Speaking to Radio X's Johnny Vaughan earlier in the year, Kerr claimed that Back To The Water Below would feature "song that are something we’ve never done before".

Asked if the record was more "back to basics", the musician replied: "I would say though, where we started from is quite complicated. I challenge anyone to attempt it.

"We’ve done it the wrong way around, where it sounds simple, it’s incredibly complicated!"

Royal Blood return with new album Back To The Water Below

Meanwhile, Royal Blood continue their summer dates with three festival headline sets, including a landmark headline show at On The Breach, Brighton ahead of an intimate UK headline tour in October.

Mike says of the Brighton show: "I should arrive on a jet-ski and Ben should arrive by helicopter... from Shoreham. I mean, obviously, he'll come by helicopter anyway. Extravagant exits will be a big selling point for this show. One of us could jet-ski in, zip wire out.

"We're bringing a stage, you'll be pleased to know, so we can give people their money's worth. There'll be a stage, there'll be a PA... It'll be very, very loud."

Visit royalbloodband.com/live/ for their full dates and how to buy tickets.

Royal Blood have a very special announcement

Royal Blood's 2023 UK & Ireland live dates:

23rd July – Truck Festival (HEADLINERS)

28th July – Y Not? Festival (HEADLINERS)

29th July – Brighton Beach (HEADLINE SHOW)

30th July– Kendal Calling (HEADLINERS)

20th October – Manchester, O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)

21st October – Edinburgh, Usher Hall (ADDED DATE)

22nd October – Stockton, The Globe

24th October – London, Eventim Apollo

25th October – Liverpool, University Mountford Hall

26th October – Wolverhampton, The Halls

27th October – Portsmouth, Guildhall (SOLD OUT)

29th October – Belfast, The Telegraph Building

30th October– Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

31st October– Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

