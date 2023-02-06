Royal Blood to headline On The Beach 2023 in Brighton

By Radio X

The duo will return to their hometown for a headline gig on Brighton's iconic seafront.

Royal Blood are set for a headline show in their hometown of Brighton as part of the On The Beach series.

After two years of bringing the biggest electronic DJs to Brighton's iconic sea front, On The Beach will now play host to epic live acts, with Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher leading the charge.

The Trouble's Coming rockers will play an epic set on Saturday 29th July, with more acts to be announced.

Announcing the news with Radio X's Johnny Vaughan while sitting on Brighton Beach itself, frontman Mike Kerr said: "We are going to play right here, where I'm sat - on Brighton Beach! Live, on the beach, July 29th. So bring your towels. We won't be supplying towels."

A special fan pre-sale to buy tickets will begin at 10am on Thursday 9th February - sign up for access at royalbloodbrighton.com.

General tickets will go on sale on Friday 10th February at 10am from https://onthebeachbrighton.com

Royal Blood will play Brighton Beach on Saturday 29th July 2023. Picture: Press

Speaking of what people could expect from the Brighton Beach show, Mike added: "I should arrive on a jet-ski and Ben should arrive by helicopter... from Shoreham. I mean, obviously, he'll come by helicopter anyway. Extravagant exits will be a big selling point for this show. One of us could jet-ski in, zip wire out.

"We're bringing a stage, you'll be pleased to know, so we can give people their money's worth. There'll be a stage, there'll be a PA... It'll be very, very loud."

Kerr added that while there have been a number of high-profile DJ shows on Brighton Beach, live rock shows were a rarity: "If we're not including Fatboy Slim... who else has done this?"

Royal Blood are set for a hometown gig this year as part of Brightons On The Beach series. Picture: Press

Royal Blood's last album was 2021's Typhoons. Picture: Press

The shows add to a string of live dates for the band in 2023, which see them play the likes of Y Not? Festival, Truck Festival TRNSMT and Kendal Calling 2023.

The band will also heading out on tour as special guests of Muse on their Will Of The People tour, performing at Home Park, Plymouth (27th May), John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield (20th June), and Milton Keynes Bowl (25th June).

Royal Blood's last full-length outing was 2021's Typhoons, which was the third of their chart-topping album, following 2014's self-titled debut and 2017's How Did We Get So Dark?

Asked by Johnny Vaughan if the band were back in the studio recording new material, Mike replied: "We're working on it. We're going into the studio very soon. Not to do any music, just to hang out. Just to stare at things. Ben has found a window in his diary. He's pencilled me in."

"It hasn't happened yet, so it would be foolish me telling you what the new album sounds like," Mike added, but when pressed if Royal Blood will be unveiling any new material at the Brighton Beach show, he revealed. "I think it's safe to say we will. Another quote for the website!"

