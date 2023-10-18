The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood says "it's a must" to headline Glastonbury again

The Rolling Stones could return to Glastonbury Festival. Picture: Mike Seliger

By Jenny Mensah

The Stones guitarist has discussed the possibility of returning to the famous Somerset Festival next year.

Ronnie Wood has stoked rumours of Rolling Stones fans seeing them at Glastonbury.

The legendary rockers headlined the festival for the first time ever in 2013 and the guitarist has revealed he would like to return and play again - whether he's with the Paint It Black icons or the Faces.

Quizzed on the subject, he told NME: "Me, I’d love it. I think it’s a must. If not next year, then".

"If not the Stones then the Faces," he added. "It’ll be me, Rod [Stewart] and [drummer] Kenney [Jones]. That’s not out of the question, you know. I know they want to do it…”

The band are preparing to release their brand new album Hackney Diamonds this Friday (20th October) and though Wood believes they could play the whole album in its entirety, he said they would a least be adding few of their new songs into their live setlist.

"Next week, we’re going to see how they translate live," said the 76-year-old musician. "I have complete faith. We could play the whole album, you know what I mean? But [Mick and Keith] will go, ‘Oh no Ron, that’s so ambitious’. We’re not gonna forget the back catalogue. There are certain songs, ‘Paint It, Black’ and ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’, that have got to be played. We’re only making room for, say, three or five songs.”

The Rolling Stones - Angry (Official Music Video)

So far, the Stones have shared the lead track from the album, Angry and their gospel-tinged collaboration with Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga, Sweet Sounds of Heaven.

The Rolling Stones | Sweet Sounds Of Heaven (Edit) | Feat. Lady Gaga & Stevie Wonder | Lyric Video

Beatles legend Paul McCartney plays bass on Bite My Head Off, while Sir Elton John features on piano on Get Close and Live By The Sword. The recording was started around Christmas and the sessions were finished by Valentine's Day, the star revealed.

"I don't want to be big-headed but we wouldn't have put this album out if we hadn't really liked it," Sir Mick told the crowd at the band's album press announcement event at the Hackney Empire.

"We said we had to make a record we really love ourselves. We are quite pleased with it, we are not big-headed about it, but we hope you all like it."

