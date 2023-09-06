The Rolling Stones announce new album Hackney Diamonds

The Rolling Stones - Angry (Official Video)

The band return with a brand new set of songs, including the single Angry.

The Rolling Stones have announced details of their new album Hackney Diamonds, and unveiled the video to the new single, Angry.

After a month of teases and speculation, the band announced their first studio album of new material since 2005 at a special event at Hackney Empire in London.

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the event was streamed live on YouTube and featured Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood present the video for Angry, which starts Emmy-nominated actress Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus, Euphoria, The Handmaid's Tale).

Hackney Diamonds has been produced by New York-born musician Andrew Watt, who has worked with Iggy Pop, Elton John and Post Malone, and will be released on 20th October 2023.

The Rolling Stones launch their Hackney Diamonds album the Hackney empire on 6th September 2023. Picture: David M. Benett/Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

It's been confirmed that the 12-track album, which has been recorded in Los Angeles, London, New York and the Bahamas, will feature the late Stones drummer Charlie Watts on two tracks that were recorded in 2019, one of which also includes former bassist Bill Wyman: as Jagger said at the press conference, "the original Stones rhythm section appears on that song."

Jagger also confirmed to the press that both Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder appear on the record. The recording was started around Christmas and the sessions were finished by Valentine's Day, the star revealed.

"I don't want to be big-headed but we wouldn't have put this album out if we hadn't really liked it," Sir Mick told the assembled crowd.

"We said we had to make a record we really love ourselves. We are quite pleased with it, we are not big-headed about it, but we hope you all like it."

The Rolling Stones in 2023: Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. Picture: Mark Seliger/Press

The album is their first studio set of new material since 2005's A Bigger Bang and follows the mammoth Sixty Tour of Europe in 2022.

The album title, as Jagger explained is slang for "getting your car windscreen broken in Hackney on a Saturday night" and was decided on after thinking of titles along the lines of "Hit and Run" or "Smash and Grab".

Hackney Diamonds is released across a number of formats including a special limited RS No.9 Carnaby Red vinyl, available exclusively to pre-order direct from the Stones' own flagship store from 6th September.

Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood, Jimmy Fallon and Keith Richards at the launch of the new Rolling Stones album Hackney Diamonds. Picture: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Keith Richards said of the recording process: "It is fun, it is where a band can come together, playing live is the other Holy Grail, but to record is where the guys can come together and pass around ideas without any interference. It's a great place for a band to work it all out."

Asked if they consider the fans' opinion when they record music, Richards added: "No, we just cross our fingers."