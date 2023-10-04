Richard Ashcroft announces Heritage Live gig for 2024

Richard Ashcroft will play Audley End House & Gardens. Picture: Dean Chalkney/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The iconic singer-songwriter and Verve legend has announced a huge summer outdoor show at Audley End House & Gardens next year. Find out how you can be there.

Richard Ashcroft is set to play a huge outdoor show for 2024.

The Wigan bard is the first act to be announced for the Heritage Live series next year, playing Audley End House & Gardens on 3rd August 2024.

The Verve legend will be joined at the grounds of the stunning English Heritage site, which is nesstled in the beautiful Essex countryside, by special guests Ocean Colour Scene and Tom Meighan.

Tickets for the show will be available on pre-sale on Wednesday 11th October at 9am, where fans must register here for access.

Tickets will then go on general sale on Friday 13th October at 9am from axs.com/heritagelive.

Richard is pleased to announce that he will play at Audley End in Saffron Weld, Essex on Saturday 3rd August 2024. Tickets will be available from 9am on Friday 13th October at https://t.co/O5A9N0hp5M pic.twitter.com/gEx9Cbx0Ab — Richard Ashcroft (@richardashcroft) October 4, 2023

Promoter Giles Cooper of GCE Live said: "We’re delighted to announce the first show of what will be our sixth year bringing live concerts to Audley End, one of the most beautiful venues in the country. It was a hugely successful year in 2023, and we already can’t wait for 2024."

Heritage Live brings together the very best in live music to the most beautiful of outdoor settings.

The series at Audley End House & Gardens has previously hosted artists such as Tom Jones, Sugababes, Soft Cell, The Jacksons, Jess Glynne, 2Cellos, Van Morrison, Boy George & Culture Club, Simple Minds, Elbow, Human League and more.

This year's Heritage Live also saw the Ivor Novello winning artist play a headline show, as well as the likes of Oasis legend Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds, Hozier, The Who, and Razorlight.