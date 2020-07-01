The inspiration behind The Verve's History single

We celebrate one of The Verve's most-loved tracks from their second studio album, A Northern Soul.

This year marks 25 years since The Verve's A Northern Soul album was released.

The second studio album included singles This Is Music, On Your Own and History - a stirring violin-laded track full of emotion.

History is undoubtedly one of the album's most well-loved tracks, often praised for its evocative lyrics, but did you know they were inspired by English poet William Blake?

Find out how the poet inspired The Verve's 1995 single here.

The Verve's History artwork. Picture: Press/Michael Spencer Jones

What inspired The Verve's History single?

It is well known that the first few verses of History are based on the William Blake poem London.

Blake's poem - which was published in his 1794 Songs of Experience collection - begins: "I wander thro’ each charter’d street/Near where the charter’d Thames does flow/And mark in every face I meet/Marks of weakness, marks of woe".

Meanwhile, Richard and Ashcroft and co's lyrics begin: "I wander lonely streets/Behind where the old Thames does flow/And in every face I meet/Oh reminds me of what I have run from".

A portrait of William Blake, frontispiece from The Grave A Poem by William Blake, 1808. Picture: Art Images via Getty Images

That's not where the similarities end either.

Blake's second stanza reads "In every cry of every Man/In every Infants cry of fear/In every voice: in every ban/The mind-forg'd manacles I hear".

This goes on to influence a refrain in the song, with the words: "In every man, in every hand/In every kiss, you understand" forming the next lines of Ashcroft's song.

However, Blake isn't necessarily the only poet that may have inspired History.

While Ashcroft drew upon the English bard's famous words for his opening lyrics, it appears the band also drew upon a famous songwriter in The Beatles legend John Lennon.

John Lennon Live In New York City Benefit Concert in 1973 at Madison Square Garden. Picture: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The strings on the opening of History - which were arranged by Wil Malone - marked the band's first use of a string section in their music. Malone would go on to work with the band on their seminal Urban Hymns album as well as Ashcroft's solo debut, Alone With Everybody.

The intro on History, however, bears a resemblance to John Lennon's 1973 single Mind Games, which comes from his album of the same name.

With such huge figures influencing the song's sound and style, you may not be surprised to hear another icon is connected to the song.

It is believed that none other than Oasis legend Liam Gallagher himself provides handclaps in the recording. It's not the last time Liam has featured on a Verve song, as it is reported he made a secret cameo on The Verve's Come on, which ends their Urban Hymns album.

Biblical.

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press/Tom Beard

When it comes to the subject of the song, that still remains somewhat of a mystery.

History deals with themes of love and loss and it has been claimed the song was written about Ashcroft's split with his girlfriend at the time, who ran off with his childhood friend.

When looking at these lyrics, it's not difficult to see why.

"And one and one is two/But three is company"

However, Ashcroft is tight-lipped about the subject for the most part.

If any split remains synonymous with the song, it's that of the band itself.

The Verve were on very rocky road during the release of A Northern Soul, with the bad parting ways in 1995 in what was to be be the first of three splits.

It's thought to be for this reason there's no original video for History, with the official video we know today still comprising of clips from the band's previous visuals.

