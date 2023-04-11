Razorlight announce outdoor gig for Heritage Live 2023

11 April 2023, 12:33

Razorlight in 2019
Razorlight in 2019. Picture: Venla Shalin/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Rip It Up indie rockers will play an open air gig at Audley End with Embrace, The Feeling and Toploader as special guests.

Razorlight have been confirmed for Heritage Live 2023.

The indie rockers - made up of Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows, Björn Ågnen, Carl Dalemo - will play Audley End, Essex on Sunday 13th August as part of the series of gigs, which brings together the very best in live music to the most beautiful of outdoor settings.

Joining them on the bill are the likes of Embrace, The Feeling and Toploader.

When are Razorlight at Heritage Live 2023?

Razorlight will play Audley End, Essex on Sunday 13th August 2023.

How to buy tickets for Heritage Live 2023:

Tickets for Razorlight's gig will go on general sale this Thursday 20th April at 9am.

The pre-sale takes place on Tuesday 18th April at 9am and customers must register here.

Embrace
Embrace are among the special guests supporting Heritage Live. Picture: Press

Who's supporting Razorlight at Heritage Live?

Support comes from special guests Embrace, The Feeling and Toploader.

Who else is on the Heritage Live line-up?

Also announced for the Heritage Live summer outdoor concert series at Audley End in 2023 are:

Friday 4th August 2023: Bjorn Again + The Real Thing + Boney M

Saturday 5th August 2023: Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds + The Zutons

Sunday 6th August 2023: Tom Jones + Special Guests

Friday 11th August 2023: Soft Cell + Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark + Heaven 17

The series at Audley End House & Gardens has previously hosted artists such as Tom Jones, The Jacksons, Jess Glynne, 2Cellos, Van Morrison, Boy George & Culture Club, Simple Minds, Elbow, Human League and more. Heritage Live is brought to you by GCE Live.

