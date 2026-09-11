Richard Ashcroft's finest lyrics
11 September 2026, 12:00
Let's take a look back at some of the Wigan legend's greatest words of wisdom.
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“I stand accused / Just like you / For being born / Without a silver spoon.”
The Verve - This Is Music
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"Sometimes I feel like I can't move on... nothing in life is turning me on... but I still see clearly, when I see you smiling"
Richard Ashcroft - C'mon People (We're Making It Now) (feat. Liam Gallagher) (Official Audio)
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“Yes there’s love if you want it / Don’t sound like no sonnet, my lord.”
The Verve - Sonnet (Official Video)
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“How many corners do I have to turn? How many times do I have to learn? All the love I have is in my mind.”
The Verve - Lucky Man
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“I’ve got to tell you my tale of how I love and how I failed / I hope you understand.”
The Verve - History
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“I’m in there superstitious / And life can be so vicious / Learning on your own / Can turn your heart to stone.”
Richard Ashcroft - Hold On (Official Video)
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“I know you can buy it in bottles / And I know you may find it with prayer / I know it all so very well.”
Richard Ashcroft - Buy It In Bottles
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“‘Cause it’s a bitter sweet symphony this life / Try to make ends meet / You’re a slave to money then you die.”
The Verve - Bitter Sweet Symphony (Official Video)
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“Imagine your life without a melody / This sweet love song for you for me to sing.”
Richard Ashcroft - These People (Official Video)
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“Guess it’s life, doing it’s thing / Making you cry, making you think / Yeah life, dealing its hand.”
Richard Ashcroft - Check The Meaning
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“Now the drugs don’t work, they just make you worse, but I know I’ll see your face again.”
The Verve - The Drugs Don't Work (Official Video)
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“Oh brother won’t you lend a hand / I’m alone in a room and I’m waiting for love.”
Richard Ashcroft - A Song For The Lovers
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“Love is noise, love is pain, love is these blues that I’m singing again.”
The Verve - Love Is Noise (Official Video)