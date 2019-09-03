The best lyrics by Richard Ashcroft and The Verve
3 September 2019, 19:12 | Updated: 3 September 2019, 19:16
Let's take a look back at some of the Wigan legend's greatest words of wisdom.
-
“How many corners do I have to turn? How many times do I have to learn? All the love I have is in my mind.”
-
“I’ve got to tell you my tale of how I love and how I failed / I hope you understand.”
-
“I’m in there superstitious / And life can be so vicious / Learning on your own / Can turn your heart to stone.”
-
“I know you can buy it in bottles / And I know you may find it with prayer / I know it all so very well.”
-
“‘Cause it’s a bitter sweet symphony this life / Try to make ends meet / You’re a slave to money then you die.”
-
“Imagine your life without a melody / This sweet love song for you for me to sing.”
-
“Yes there’s love if you want it / Don’t sound like no sonnet, my lord.”
-
“Guess it’s life, doing it’s thing / Making you cry, making you think / Yeah life, dealing its hand.”
-
“Now the drugs don’t work, they just make you worse, but I know I’ll see your face again.”
-
“Oh brother won’t you lend a hand / I’m alone in a room and I’m waiting for love.”
-
“I stand accused / Just like you / For being born / Without a silver spoon.”
-
“Love is noise, love is pain, love is these blues that I’m singing again.”