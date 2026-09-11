Richard Ashcroft's finest lyrics

11 September 2026, 12:00

Richard Ashcroft of The Verve
Richard Ashcroft of The Verve. Picture: Michel Linssen/Redferns/Getty Images

Let's take a look back at some of the Wigan legend's greatest words of wisdom.

  1. “I stand accused / Just like you / For being born / Without a silver spoon.”

    The Verve - This Is Music

  2. "Sometimes I feel like I can't move on... nothing in life is turning me on... but I still see clearly, when I see you smiling"

    Richard Ashcroft - C'mon People (We're Making It Now) (feat. Liam Gallagher) (Official Audio)

  3. “Yes there’s love if you want it / Don’t sound like no sonnet, my lord.”

    The Verve - Sonnet (Official Video)

  4. “How many corners do I have to turn? How many times do I have to learn? All the love I have is in my mind.”

    The Verve - Lucky Man

  5. “I’ve got to tell you my tale of how I love and how I failed / I hope you understand.”

    The Verve - History

  6. “I’m in there superstitious / And life can be so vicious / Learning on your own / Can turn your heart to stone.”

    Richard Ashcroft - Hold On (Official Video)

  7. “I know you can buy it in bottles / And I know you may find it with prayer / I know it all so very well.”

    Richard Ashcroft - Buy It In Bottles

  8. “‘Cause it’s a bitter sweet symphony this life / Try to make ends meet / You’re a slave to money then you die.”

    The Verve - Bitter Sweet Symphony (Official Video)

  9. “Imagine your life without a melody / This sweet love song for you for me to sing.”

    Richard Ashcroft - These People (Official Video)

  10. “Guess it’s life, doing it’s thing / Making you cry, making you think / Yeah life, dealing its hand.”

    Richard Ashcroft - Check The Meaning

  11. “Now the drugs don’t work, they just make you worse, but I know I’ll see your face again.”

    The Verve - The Drugs Don't Work (Official Video)

  12. “Oh brother won’t you lend a hand / I’m alone in a room and I’m waiting for love.”

    Richard Ashcroft - A Song For The Lovers

  13. “Love is noise, love is pain, love is these blues that I’m singing again.”

    The Verve - Love Is Noise (Official Video)

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