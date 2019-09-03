The best lyrics by Richard Ashcroft and The Verve

3 September 2019, 19:12 | Updated: 3 September 2019, 19:16

Richard Ashcroft of The Verve
Richard Ashcroft of The Verve. Picture: Steve Rapport/Photoshot/Getty Images

Let's take a look back at some of the Wigan legend's greatest words of wisdom.

  1. “How many corners do I have to turn? How many times do I have to learn? All the love I have is in my mind.”

  2. “I’ve got to tell you my tale of how I love and how I failed / I hope you understand.”

  3. “I’m in there superstitious / And life can be so vicious / Learning on your own / Can turn your heart to stone.”

  4. “I know you can buy it in bottles / And I know you may find it with prayer / I know it all so very well.”

  5. “‘Cause it’s a bitter sweet symphony this life / Try to make ends meet / You’re a slave to money then you die.”

  6. “Imagine your life without a melody / This sweet love song for you for me to sing.”

  7. “Yes there’s love if you want it / Don’t sound like no sonnet, my lord.”

  8. “Guess it’s life, doing it’s thing / Making you cry, making you think / Yeah life, dealing its hand.”

  9. “Now the drugs don’t work, they just make you worse, but I know I’ll see your face again.”

  10. “Oh brother won’t you lend a hand / I’m alone in a room and I’m waiting for love.”

  11. “I stand accused / Just like you / For being born / Without a silver spoon.”

  12. “Love is noise, love is pain, love is these blues that I’m singing again.”

