Hozier to play Englefield House for Heritage Live 2023

Hozier will play a headline show for Heritage Live 2023. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Eat Your Young singer has announced the outdoor show as part of his summer touring plans. Find out how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hozier has been confirmed for Heritage Live 2023.

The Irish singer-songwriter will play a headline show at Englefield House in Pangbourne, Berkshire on Sunday 23rd July 2023 as part of the series of gigs, which brings together the very best in live music to the most beautiful of outdoor settings.

He'll be joined on the bill by Stereophonics' frontman Kelly Jones' side project Far From Saints and singer-songwriter Victoria Canal.

Get all the details on his show below and how to buy tickets.

Very excited to announce @Hozier to perform at @EnglefieldUK in Pangbourne, Berkshire on Sun 23rd July 2023, with very special guests @farfromsaints and @victoriacanal. Register for PreSale here: https://t.co/xhYqZCsIr4 pic.twitter.com/YhInHy0czj — Heritage Live (@HeritageLiveGCE) April 12, 2023

When does Hozier play Heritage Live 2023?

Hozier plays Englefield House in Pangbourne, Berkshire on Sunday 23rd July 2023.

How to buy tickets for Hozier at Heritage Live 2023:

Tickets for Hozier's Heritage Live gig will go on general sale this Friday 21st April at 9am.

The pre-sale takes place on Wednesday 19th April at April at 9am and customers must register here for access.

READ MORE: Razorlight for Heritage Live 2023

Far From Saints are among the support acts at Hozier's Heritage Live show. Picture: Sophia French/Press

Who's supporting Hozier at Heritage Live?

Support comes from special guests Far From Saints and Victoria Canal.

READ MORE - Watch the trailer for the Razorlight: Fall To Pieces documentary

Who else is on the Heritage Live line-up?

Also announced for the Heritage Live summer outdoor concert series at Audley End in 2023 are:

23rd July 2023: Hozier

Friday 4th August 2023: Bjorn Again + The Real Thing + Boney M

Saturday 5th August 2023: Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds + The Zutons

Sunday 6th August 2023: Tom Jones + Special Guests

Friday 11th August 2023: Soft Cell + Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark + Heaven 17

Sunday 13th August 2023: Razorlight

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher to play Heritage Live 2023

The series at Audley End House & Gardens has previously hosted artists such as Tom Jones, The Jacksons, Jess Glynne, 2Cellos, Van Morrison, Boy George & Culture Club, Simple Minds, Elbow, Human League and more. Heritage Live is brought to you by GCE Live.