John Frusciante reveals the key to becoming comfortable with the Red Hot Chili Peppers and finding his sound

Red Hot Chili Peppers' John Frusciante has revealed how he struggled in his first year in the band. Picture: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Yaamava' Resort & Casino

By Jenny Mensah

The much-loved Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist has revealed that letting go of his ego and being himself made fans resonate with his music the most.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

John Frusciante has opened up about it being a "struggle" the first year he joined the Red Hot Chili Peppers and what eventually led to his music resonating with fans.

The Black Summer rocker was just 18 years old when he joined the band back in 1988 after the tragic passing of Hillel Slovak and he's revealed that wanting to be "unique" and "show off" made him not trust himself.

Speaking to Australian Guitar magazine, he revealed: "The first year or so that I was in the band was definitely a struggle.

“I’ve got something to say that I think could probably be good for guitar players. I think at the beginning of my time in the band, I had my mind too much on trying to impress people and I wasn’t trusting myself enough.

“I was feeling all these things – ‘I want to be unique’, ‘I want to show off’, ‘I want to stand out’ – and everything I was doing felt forced.

“I didn’t feel free and I didn’t feel like I was saying anything that I wanted to say. I didn’t feel like I was going deep in myself.

READ MORE: Red Hot Chili Peppers round off two dates at London Stadium

Frusciante went on to explain that when he simplified his approach, took his ego out of the equation and supported his bandmates, it was then people began to respond to his music.

He recalled: “By the time we were ending that [first] tour, I got to such a point of unhappiness that I said, ‘I’m just going to throw away all these things that I’m trying to do.

“I’m going to stop trying to grab people’s attention. I’m going to take my ego out of it entirely.’

“I decided I was just going to use my guitar to try to support the other people in my band.

“So I simplified what I was doing. And at the same time, I was also putting a hundred times the amount of personal expression and soul into it than I had before.

“[This] was the step that, all of a sudden, made people respond strongly to what I was doing.

“I wasn’t trying to be a Red Hot Chili Pepper in terms of what I thought other people thought that it was – I just started being myself.

“And that honest version of myself if what you’ve had ever since.”

READ MORE: Red Hot Chili Peppers burn bright with epic career-spanning set in Barcelona